SM Supermalls dominates global shopping rankings with three entries. SM Mall of Asia claims No. 1 in the Philippines and No. 29 worldwide in the 2026 list.

Three SM Supermalls have been named among the world's 100 best shopping destinations, with SM Mall of Asia ranking as the number one mall in the Philippines. These malls are part of WorldWorthy's 100 Best Shopping Malls 2026 list, which accounts for three of the country's five entries.

Global Rankings of Top SM Malls

SM Mall of Asia leads the country's entries at No. 29 worldwide and is ranked No. 1 in the Philippines. The bayside mall in Pasay City earned a WorldWorthy score of 8.98. This score places it ahead of the United Kingdom's Trafford Centre, which is ranked No. 31, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur at No. 40, and Seoul's Lotte World Mall at No. 72. The mall is also the fifth-highest-ranked mall in Asia.

Also read The ‘blue wave’ and the cost of presidential unpopularity

SM Megamall follows closely with a score of 8.97. This landmark in Mandaluyong City is the second-highest-ranked Philippine mall and the eighth-highest-ranked mall in Asia. SM Seaside City Cebu is the only mall outside Metro Manila to represent the country. It sits at No. 94 globally with a score of 8.82, putting Cebu and the Visayas on the global shopping map.

Executive Reaction to Recognition

SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin L. San Agustin praised the achievement as a proud moment for Filipino shoppers and tenants. He stated that the recognition shows Philippine malls can stand alongside the most celebrated shopping destinations in the world. San Agustin emphasized that the honor belongs to customers and employees who have made these malls part of their lives.

Advertisement

The executive added that the company will keep evolving every SM Supermall nationwide to give Filipinos world-class experiences close to home. This commitment spans from SM Mall of Asia to SM Megamall in the heart of Ortigas and SM Seaside City Cebu in the Visayas. The goal is to maintain high standards across all locations.

Methodology of the 2026 Rankings

WorldWorthy compiles consensus-based rankings for various categories, from airports to football stadiums. The research desk scored candidate malls, shopping centers, historic arcades, and outlet villages. These entries were grouped by recognition tier and checked by hand to ensure accuracy. The 2026 edition draws on data as of November 4, 2026, providing a comprehensive view of global shopping trends.

This year's list ranks 100 shopping destinations from 43 countries across six continents. The list is led by The Avenues in Kuwait and includes Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II at No. 5 and Paris' Le Bon Marché at No. 71. The Philippines is tied for the third-most entries of any country, with five malls on the list.

Impact on Philippine Retail Landscape

SM Supermalls holds the record for the most malls on the list among Philippine operators. Their presence in Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, and Cebu City highlights the diverse appeal of Philippine shopping centers. SM Mall of Asia features a rooftop garden called MOA Sky with a football field. These amenities contribute to their high global standing and attract millions of visitors annually.