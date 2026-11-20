SM Supermalls secures three spots in WorldWorthy's 2026 global ranking with SM Mall of Asia topping the Philippines. Discover the scores and global impact.

SM Supermalls has secured a dominant position in the global retail landscape by placing three of its properties on WorldWorthy's 100 Best Shopping Malls 2026 list. This achievement marks the highest number of entries for any mall operator in the Philippines, highlighting the international competitiveness of local retail infrastructure.

The group's flagship property, SM Mall of Asia, achieved the highest national distinction by ranking No. 1 in the Philippines and No. 29 worldwide. This comprehensive ranking places the Pasay City landmark among the elite group of 100 shopping destinations selected from 43 countries across six continents, based on data compiled as of November 4, 2026.

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Global Ranking Details and Regional Scores

SM Mall of Asia achieved a WorldWorthy score of 8.98, securing its status as the fifth-highest-ranked mall in Asia. This top-tier placement positions it ahead of other major international competitors, including the United Kingdom's Trafford Centre at No. 31, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur at No. 40, and Seoul's Lotte World Mall at No. 72.

The second Philippine entry, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, followed closely with a score of 8.97. This score places the Ortigas Center landmark as the eighth-highest-ranked mall in Asia, demonstrating that Filipino retail hubs are consistently competitive with established global destinations.

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Completing the triumvirate is SM Seaside City Cebu, which received a score of 8.82. Ranked No. 94 globally, it is the only mall outside Metro Manila to represent the country on the list, effectively putting Cebu and the entire Visayas region on the global shopping map.

Executive Recognition and Strategic Impact

SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin L. San Agustin described the inclusion of three malls as a proud moment for both the corporation and the Filipino consumer base. He emphasized that the recognition validates the ability of Philippine malls to stand alongside the most celebrated shopping destinations in the world.

San Agustin attributed the success to the combined efforts of customers and employees, stating that the recognition belongs to the people who make these malls part of their daily lives. The executive affirmed the company's commitment to evolving every SM Supermall nationwide to deliver world-class experiences close to home for Filipinos.

Philippine Market Share and Future Outlook

The Philippines tied for the third-most entries of any country on the WorldWorthy list, with five malls in total. SM Supermalls accounts for three of these five entries, underscoring its significant market share and influence in the domestic retail sector. This concentration of high-ranking properties highlights the strong performance of SM properties relative to other local operators.

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WorldWorthy compiled this list through a rigorous process where its research desk scored candidate malls, shopping centers, historic arcades, and outlet villages. The final rankings were grouped by recognition tier and verified by hand to ensure accuracy and consistency across all global entries.