SM Supermalls Celebrates Pride Month with Colorful Installations, Exciting Performances, and Community Activities

SM Supermalls is celebrating Pride Month with a weeklong celebration of diversity, creativity, and authentic self-expression. The celebration includes colorful installations, exciting performances, community activities, and Pride-inspired experiences that invite everyone to take center stage and shine. The Pride celebration is a testament to SM Supermalls' commitment to creating safe and welcoming spaces for everyone.

This Pride Month , SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant stage where everyone can shine. From June 22 to 30, your most-loved SM Supermalls invites LGBTQIA+ communities, allies, families and friends to come together for a weeklong celebration of diversity, creativity and authentic self-expression.

Through the #RainbowPrideAtSM campaign, SM continues to champion safe and welcoming spaces where everyone can feel seen, valued and celebrated. With colorful installations, exciting performances, community activities and Pride-inspired experiences, everyone is invited to embrace their main-character moment and celebrate exactly who they are. The celebration includes Rainbow Pride Photospots, where individuals can capture their best angle and create content with their community.

These colorful installations provide the perfect backdrop for photos, videos and memorable moments with friends, family and fellow allies. Every photospot is a reminder that your story deserves to be seen and celebrated. The Rainbow Drag Show and Pride Parade is another highlight of the celebration, featuring dazzling drag performers, entertainers and Pride icons. The festivities bring color, energy and culture to the heart of the mall, where everyone is encouraged to take center stage and shine.

Additionally, the Pride Run 2026 journey begins at SM Lanang as RunRio and SM Active Hub brings together LGBTQIA communities, allies and fitness enthusiasts for a colorful celebration of inclusivity, empowerment and community. The Pride Run champions inclusivity, empowerment and community through movement, and participants are encouraged to wear colors of the rainbow and express their Pride through fun, creative accessories as they run alongside a community united by acceptance, self-expression and celebration.

The celebration continues on the court with the Play With Pride: Pickleball Rally, where LGBTQIA+ communities and allies can come together for a day of friendly competition, connection and fun. Rainbow-themed court elements and colorful attire add to the festive atmosphere, creating an inclusive space where everyone can play, compete and celebrate together. Pride takes center stage at SM Cinema this June with a special lineup of films that celebrate love, identity, self-expression and community.

The curated lineup includes 'Open Endings,' 'All The Things I Leave You,' '10s Across the Borders' and 'Drags to Riches.

' These films explore love, self-discovery, resilience and community, inspiring, moving and empowering audiences. Directed by award-winning Filipino filmmaker Jade Castro, All The Things I Leave You explores themes of romance, intimacy and human connection across social classes. 10s Across the Borders offers a glimpse into the vibrant underground ballroom scenes of Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, highlighting culture, artistry and self-expression.

Drags to Riches is a comedy-drama directed by Victor Villanueva and starring Inigo Pascual, Christian Bables and Elijah Canlas, following the hilarious and heartwarming journey of a drag queen who unexpectedly discovers they are the heir to a billionaire fortune. SM Supermalls is committed to creating safe and welcoming spaces for everyone, and this Pride celebration is a testament to that commitment.

With a wide range of activities, performances and experiences, everyone is invited to join in the celebration and take center stage. Whether you're capturing your best angle, creating content with your community, or simply enjoying the festivities, this Pride celebration is a moment to own and remember





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pride Month SM Supermalls Rainbow Pride Photospots Rainbow Drag Show And Pride Parade Pride Run 2026 Play With Pride: Pickleball Rally SM Cinema Pride-Themed Films

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