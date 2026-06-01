SM Supermalls Becomes Philippines' Leading Pickleball Hub with Nationwide Courts and International Stars

SM Supermalls' Active Hub now operates the country's largest mall-based pickleball network with 86 courts across 29 malls, hosting over 100 tournaments and welcoming global pros like McKonner Dy and James Ignatowich, while launching social events such as Night Glow and Neon Paddle to turn the sport into a full-scale lifestyle movement.

SM Supermalls, through its SM Active Hub initiative, has established itself as the premier destination for pickleball in the Philippines , boasting the largest mall-based network with 86 courts across 29 malls nationwide as of 2026.

The company has accelerated its expansion, bringing the sport to regions from Luzon to Mindanao, and has organized over 100 tournaments, open-plays, and clinics, cementing its role as one of the country's most active pickleball organizers. Key 2026 events include the SM Pickleball Super Series Year 2 with Toby's Sports and the SM Active Hub Pickleball Trio Challenge, with finals at the new Four E-Com Center venue.

SM has also attracted international professional talent, such as 16-year-old Filipino-Canadian phenom McKonner Dy, PPA Champion James Ignatowich, and Filipino-American prodigy Lauren Mercado, who participated in exhibitions and clinics across multiple malls. Beyond competition, SM Active Hub is transforming pickleball into a vibrant social and lifestyle movement through immersive experiences like the Pink Paddle Club, Night Glow, and Neon Paddle events, blending fitness, entertainment, and community.

These initiatives, along with activations by groups like The Friday Crew, have redefined how Filipinos engage with sports, making SM malls central hubs for both serious play and social connection





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pickleball SM Supermalls SM Active Hub Tournaments Philippines Mckonner Dy James Ignatowich Pink Paddle Club Night Glow Neon Paddle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines, US Agree to Strengthen Defense Ties, Discuss South China Sea IssuesThe Philippines and the US have agreed to bolster their defense cooperation, with the US set to transfer a cutter to the Philippines. The two countries discussed expanding support for territorial defense and safeguarding the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The Philippines also held talks with Singapore and South Korea on defense cooperation.

Read more »

ArenaPlus Becomes NBA's First Official Betting Partner in the PhilippinesArenaPlus, a leading PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook, announced a multiyear collaboration with the NBA, making it the NBA's first Official Betting Partner in the Philippines. The partnership will integrate NBA marks across ArenaPlus' platforms, include local activations, and feature the brand on the NBA's localized digital channels in the Philippines. Both entities will promote responsible gambling and game integrity. ArenaPlus will also engage fans through NBA-themed free-to-play games and promotions, including a Playoffs bracket contest.

Read more »

Philippines Sees Major Fuel Price Rollback Amid Strategic LPG and Reserve InitiativesThe Philippines' Department of Energy announced significant pump price rollbacks for diesel, gasoline, and kerosene effective June 2, 2026, while LPG prices will slightly increase. The changes follow a period of high global fuel prices and come as the government secures new LPG imports and plans a strategic national petroleum reserve with Japanese support to bolster long-term energy security.

Read more »

Philippines and Vietnam Strengthen Defense Ties Amid South China Sea DisputesThe Philippines and Vietnam have renewed a 2010 defense agreement and agreed to enhance cooperation on maritime security, law enforcement, and information exchange to address challenges in the disputed South China Sea. The move comes amid growing regional tensions and concerns over assertive actions by China.

Read more »