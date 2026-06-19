SM Supermalls at the Forefront of Philippine Running

SM Supermalls is emerging as one of the driving forces behind Philippine running, hosting and supporting some of the country's biggest and most anticipated races. The company's commitment to creating inclusive running experiences that bring together communities of all ages, interests, and lifestyles is transforming how Filipinos experience running.

MANILA, Philippines, June 2026 - When more than 25,000 runners took over EDSA for the historic Galaxy Manila Marathon , they were not just participating in one of the country's biggest races.

They were part of a growing movement that is transforming how Filipinos experience running. From record-setting marathons and major race series to inclusive community runs and pet-friendly events, SM Supermalls is emerging as one of the driving forces behind Philippine running. Through its expanding portfolio of race events and the SM Active Hub platform, SM continues to bring world-class running experiences closer to communities across the country.

Runners took on the historic EDSA route, connecting SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA, with the course passing SM Megamall and crossing the iconic Guadalupe Bridge before looping back to SM Mall of Asia The Galaxy Manila Marathon marked a defining moment in that journey. For the first time, participants ran along EDSA, connecting SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA in a landmark race that celebrated fitness, community, and national pride.

The historic route transformed one of the country's most recognizable thoroughfares into a symbol of movement and unity, creating a race experience that captured the imagination of runners from across the Philippines and beyond. The success of the Galaxy Manila Marathon demonstrated SM Supermalls' ability to stage large-scale sporting events while delivering memorable experiences that extend far beyond the finish line.

Long before the historic race took over EDSA, SM Supermalls had already been building momentum through a diverse calendar of running events. Since the start of the year, thousands of runners have gathered at SM destinations for races such as the Earth Day Run, Star Wars Run, Doraemon Run, Women's Run PH, multiple legs of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia, community fun runs, and fitness events that welcomed participants of all ages and fitness levels.

From the Star Wars Run for fans to the Pet Express Doggie Run for fur parents, SM Supermalls continues to champion inclusive running experiences that bring together communities of all ages, interests, and lifestyles. These events showcase the breadth of SM Supermalls' running ecosystem. From themed runs that bring together pop culture fans and families, to advocacy-driven races, competitive road events, and marathon majors, SM continues to create experiences that appeal to every type of runner.

From the vibrant Pride Run at SM City Lanang, which celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and community, to the Singlife Iloilo Marathon at SM City Iloilo, one of the country's premier race events, SM Supermalls continues to bring world-class running experiences closer to Filipinos while fostering active lifestyles and stronger communities nationwide. Building on that momentum, SM Supermalls continues to host and support some of the Philippines' biggest and most anticipated races, including the SM2SM Run, Singlife Cebu International Marathon, Singlife Iloilo Marathon, HOKA Midnight Run Asia, Pride Run, Decathlon Run, Pet Express Doggie Run, Sante Trilogy Run Asia National Finals, and races under the Philippine Marathon Majors series.

Together, these events are helping establish SM Supermalls as one of the country's largest and most diverse platforms for running and active lifestyles. The Doraemon Run at SM Mall of Asia and the flagship SM2SM Run showcase the diversity of SM Supermalls' running ecosystem, offering experiences for everyone from families and first-time runners to seasoned athletes while promoting active lifestyles and community engagement across the country.

Run with pride on June 21 at SM Mall of Asia and celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and community through movement. For registration details and event updates, visit the SM Mall of Asia Facebook page or RUNRIO's official channels. Continuing the momentum, thousands of runners are expected to gather at SM Mall of Asia on June 21 for the Pride Run, one of the country's largest running events celebrating Pride Month.

Bringing together runners, allies, families, and communities, the event combines fitness, self-expression, and inclusivity in a colorful celebration of diversity. The run reflects SM Supermalls' commitment to creating spaces where people can come together, embrace active lifestyles, and celebrate what makes every individual unique. Together, these events are expected to attract more than 100,000 runners nationwide, reinforcing SM Supermalls' role as a major platform for running and active lifestyles.

The SM2SM Run in Cebu and the Earth Day Run reflect SM Supermalls' commitment to making running more accessible and purposeful, bringing together thousands of participants through events that champion fitness, community, and shared advocacies. At SM Supermalls, we see running as more than a sport but as a way to bring people together, foster connections, and celebrate individuality.

With a growing portfolio of race events and the SM Active Hub platform, SM Supermalls continues to bring world-class running experiences closer to communities across the country. As the country's largest and most diverse platform for running and active lifestyles, SM Supermalls remains committed to creating spaces where people can come together, embrace active lifestyles, and celebrate what makes every individual unique





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SM Supermalls Philippine Running Galaxy Manila Marathon EDSA SM Active Hub SM2SM Run Pride Run Decathlon Run Pet Express Doggie Run Sante Trilogy Run Asia National Finals Philippine Marathon Majors Series Running Events Inclusive Running Experiences Fitness Community National Pride Active Lifestyles Stronger Communities World-Class Running Experiences Diversity Inclusivity Community Engagement Fitness Events Advocacy-Driven Races Competitive Road Events Marathon Majors Pop Culture Fans Families Fur Parents Themed Runs Advocacy-Driven Races Stronger Communities Active Lifestyles Running Ecosystem Seasoned Athletes Active Lifestyles Community Engagement Pride Month Fitness Self-Expression Inclusivity Diversity Celebration Individuality Running As A Way To Bring People Together Foster Connections Celebrate Individuality

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