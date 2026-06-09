SM Supermalls and DOLE Launch Nationwide Independence Day Job Fairs to Boost Employment

SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will hold Araw ng Kalayaan Job Fairs across 21 SM malls on June 12, offering immediate hiring, skills training, and government services to thousands of job seekers as part of their ongoing partnership to create accessible employment opportunities for Filipinos.

As the nation marks the 128th Philippine Independence Day , SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment ( DOLE ) are reinforcing their enduring collaboration to make employment more accessible to Filipinos across the country.

On June 12, they will jointly organize Araw ng Kalayaan Job Fairs in 21 SM malls nationwide, gathering employers, government agencies, and thousands of job seekers in one of the largest coordinated Independence Day hiring efforts in the Philippines. This initiative follows a series of successful job fairs earlier in the year, including the Labor Day Job Fairs held on May 1 in 15 SM venues, which served over 17,000 job seekers and resulted in more than 1,000 immediate hires.

From January to May 2026 alone, the SM-DOLE partnership has already conducted 66 job fairs, assisted more than 57,000 jobseekers, and facilitated over 6,000 on-the-spot hires, demonstrating a sustained commitment to reducing unemployment and connecting workers with meaningful opportunities. The upcoming Independence Day job fairs will not only focus on recruitment but also on upskilling, with partnerships involving DICT, Tesda, Jobstreet, and industry leaders to offer training in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital marketing, data analytics, and virtual assistance.

This dual approach aims to enhance employability and prepare workers for the evolving job market. Additionally, the event will serve as a one-stop employment hub, providing access to essential government services from agencies like NBI, SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, DOLE, and local PESO offices, streamlining the application process. Job seekers are advised to bring multiple copies of their resume, valid IDs, a ballpen, and relevant credentials, as many employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews and may extend immediate job offers.

Personal stories from previously hired applicants highlight the life-changing impact of these events, with many expressing gratitude for the chance to secure stable work for their families and pursue further education. SM Executive Vice President Joaquin San Agustin emphasized that the job fairs reflect SM Supermalls' commitment to helping Filipinos build brighter futures through access to jobs and skills development.

The continued partnership between SM and DOLE underscores a shared vision of community empowerment, turning public spaces into catalysts for economic mobility and nation-building. By bridging the gap between job seekers and employers while providing critical support services, these job fairs embody the spirit of Independence Day-fostering self-reliance and opportunity for all





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Job Fair Employment SM Supermalls DOLE Independence Day Hiring Skills Training Tesda Government Services Philippines

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