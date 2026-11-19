SM Prime Holdings is developing NV Tower, a 20-story Grade A office building in Nuvali, Laguna, positioned as Southern Luzon's first high-rise corporate office tower, and is pursuing PEZA accreditation and LEED Gold pre-certification.

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is expanding its commercial property portfolio beyond Metro Manila with a 20-story office tower in Nuvali, Laguna, and is seeking accreditation from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

NV Tower PEZA Accreditation and LEED Gold Certification

The Grade A development, called NV Tower, is being positioned by the company's commercial leasing arm, SM Offices, as Southern Luzon's first high-rise corporate office tower. PEZA accreditation could allow eligible tenants to access fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, subject to approval and applicable requirements. The building has already secured Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold pre-certification. It is designed by international architecture firm Arquitectonica and features a ship-prow-inspired design.

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NV Tower will have office floor plates ranging from 2,300 square meters (sq.m. ) to 2,500 sq.m. The building will feature a 4.2-meter floor-to-floor height, raised flooring, concealed ceiling systems and a centrally positioned service core to accommodate different workplace requirements. It will also have two main lobby entrances, a rooftop helipad and a penthouse office.

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Retail spaces will occupy the lower ground to the second floor, with direct connections to the upcoming SM Nuvali mall at the upper ground and second levels. The project is designed to accommodate companies seeking to establish or expand operations closer to their workforce, while providing facilities comparable to those in established business districts.

SM Offices Vice President Alexis Ortiga on Market Demand

NV Tower responds to the growing demand for quality office spaces outside Metro Manila's traditional business districts, according to Alexis L. Ortiga, SM Offices vice-president and business unit head. As more companies look to bring their operations closer to where their employees live, we want to give them the same standards of workplace quality, connectivity and convenience they would expect from an established business district, Ortiga added. The office tower forms part of SM Prime's broader commercial expansion in Laguna.

The investments also include the planned 204-room Park Inn by Radisson SM Nuvali and SMX Trade Hall SM Nuvali. These projects are expected to support demand for office space, business accommodation, corporate meetings, conferences and other events in Southern Luzon. Together, the developments are intended to strengthen Nuvali's position as a business destination in the region.

SM Prime Office Revenues Rise and Visa Lease Expansion

For the first nine months of 2026, SM Prime's office and warehouse revenues rose by 10% to P7.8 billion from P7 billion a year earlier, supported by sustained occupancy rates. In September, SM Offices secured a 9,000-sq.m. lease expansion with Visa, Inc. at the LEED Gold-certified Four E-com Center in Pasay City to consolidate the payment company's administrative, financial, and technology operations.

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At the local bourse on Thursday, SM Prime shares rose by 10 centavos, or 0.59%, to close at P16.92 apiece. The stock outperformed the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index, which finished the day down 0.62 percent.