SM Prime Holdings Inc. is opening the 229,000-square-meter SM Nuvali mall, featuring nature-inspired design and sustainability features for the upcoming holiday season.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. is preparing to open its latest major retail development, SM Nuvali, in time for the holiday season. This new 229,000-square-meter mall represents a significant expansion for the company's portfolio, introducing a concept deeply rooted in nature-inspired architecture and integrated lifestyle spaces. The project aims to redefine the shopping experience by blending indoor comfort with outdoor elements within the Nuvali estate.

Architectural Design and Green Features

The centerpiece of the SM Nuvali development is a one-hectare indoor garden, designed to bring an outdoor atmosphere into a climate-controlled environment. This expansive green space is topped by an ethylene tetrafluoroethylene skylight, a lightweight and transparent material that allows natural sunlight to filter through while helping to regulate internal heat levels. The design team sought to create a seamless connection between the mall's interiors and the surrounding landscape through various architectural choices.

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Michael Graves International and Miami-based architectural firm Arquitectonica developed the master design and concept architecture for the project. Their vision features low-rise structures with horizontal lines and earth-toned finishes to harmonize with the natural environment. The building's exterior incorporates expansive glass facades, landscaped walls, and planted terraces to enhance the visual connection to the outdoors. These elements work together to create an airy, open feel that distinguishes SM Nuvali from traditional enclosed shopping centers.

Sustainability and Integrated Facilities

SM Nuvali integrates advanced sustainability features to support SM Prime Holdings Inc.'s commitment to environmentally responsive design. The development includes rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems to manage energy and water resources efficiently. Greywater treatment facilities are also installed to ensure responsible water usage across the complex. For visitors arriving by car, the mall provides 24 electric vehicle charging stations, accommodating the growing number of eco-conscious consumers.

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Beyond retail and green spaces, the mall offers comprehensive dining and recreational facilities. Food areas are connected to outdoor promenades, allowing diners to enjoy fresh air. The SM Game Park is incorporated directly into the Food Hall, providing entertainment options for families and groups. Elevated pedestrian walkways link the mall to other developments within the Nuvali estate, including the Park Inn by Radisson SM Nuvali and the SMX Trade Hall SM Nuvali, creating a cohesive mixed-use destination.

Leadership Vision and Market Reaction

Steven Tan, the President of SM Supermalls, emphasized that SM Nuvali reflects the company's approach to creating destinations responsive to their surroundings. He stated that bringing together nature, open spaces, and everyday experiences aims to create a place where people not only meet their needs but also enjoy spending time to connect and experience something new. This philosophy underscores the shift in modern retail towards experiential destinations rather than mere transactional spaces.

Investor interest in the project appears positive, as reflected in recent market movements. SM Prime Holdings Inc.'s shares rose P0.10, or 0.61 percent, to close at P16.50 each. This gain occurred on a day when the broader market had a flat finish, with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index ending down 0.06 percent. The upward movement in the company's stock suggests confidence in the strategic direction of their new developments and their potential impact on future revenue streams.