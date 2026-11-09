SM Prime Holdings Reports 5% Drop in Net Income Amid Weak Real Estate Sales

SM Prime Holdings Inc. net income fell to P35.4 billion for the first nine months of the year, impacted by softer residential property sales despite growth in mall and hospitality revenue.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. reported a five percent decline in net income for the first nine months of the year, a financial result primarily driven by weaker performance in the residential real estate sector during the period. The property developer and mall operator saw its net income drop to P35.4 billion, down from P37.2 billion in the same timeframe last year, as consolidated revenues experienced a slight contraction.

Financial Performance Breakdown for Nine Months

For the period spanning January to September, total consolidated revenues for SM Prime Holdings Inc. decreased marginally to P103.1 billion from P103.4 billion. The company recorded operating expenses and the cost of real estate at P51.3 billion, compared to P51.5 billion during the same period in the previous year, indicating that cost management remained relatively stable despite the revenue dip.

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This financial data highlights the pressure faced by the company as it navigates a challenging macroeconomic environment. The slight decrease in top-line revenue, combined with a more noticeable drop in the bottom line, underscores the sensitivity of the business to shifts in consumer behavior and broader economic conditions affecting the Philippine property market.

Segment Performance: Malls vs. Residential Properties

The mall business segment proved to be the dominant revenue driver, accounting for 62 percent of total revenues and growing by 10 percent to P63.7 billion. This growth was fueled by an expansion in leasable space, higher tenant occupancy rates, and sustained demand for dining offerings within the company's commercial centers.

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In contrast, the residential segment faced significant headwinds, making up 25 percent of revenues with sales declining 21 percent to P25.6 billion. The office and warehouse segment contributed 8 percent of the total, generating P7.8 billion, while the hospitality segment accounted for 6 percent with P6.4 billion, supported by increased hotel bookings and higher average room rates.

The stark divergence between the performance of the commercial and residential arms of the business illustrates the varying impacts of economic pressures. While the hospitality and retail sectors are showing resilience due to increased foot traffic and bookings, the housing market continues to struggle with demand.

Executive Commentary on Market Challenges

Jeffrey Lim, president of SM Prime Holdings Inc., explained that higher borrowing costs, elevated inflation, and cautious consumer spending continued to weigh heavily on residential demand. He noted in an emailed statement that despite these challenges, growth in the commercial and hospitality business helped keep revenues relatively steady across the portfolio.

Lim's assessment points to structural issues in the housing sector where financing has become more expensive for buyers, dampening enthusiasm for new property purchases. However, the ability of the company to maintain overall revenue stability demonstrates the strength of its diversified business model, particularly its dominant position in the retail and hospitality sectors.

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Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Investor reaction to the earnings report was reflected in the trading activity of the company's shares on the exchange. Shares in SM Prime Holdings Inc. last traded at P17.16 apiece, representing a decline of 64 centavos from the previous Friday's closing price of P17.80, suggesting cautious sentiment among market participants.

The reported figures set the stage for ongoing scrutiny of the property sector's recovery trajectory. As borrowing costs and inflation remain key factors, the focus will remain on whether the strength in commercial and hospitality revenues can fully offset the persistent weakness in the residential market in subsequent quarters.