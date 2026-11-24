SM Prime Holdings and Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines are partnering to construct a 400-bed tertiary hospital at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City, with completion targeted for 2030 to 2032.

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. has officially announced a strategic partnership with the Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines to develop a major tertiary healthcare facility within its renowned Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City. This significant infrastructure project involves the allocation of a 10,000-square-meter property situated along Seaside Boulevard to construct the Tzu Chi Medical Center. The new hospital is designed to serve more than 400 beds, marking a substantial expansion of the mixed-use development's existing capabilities and adding a critical public health asset to the region.

Hospital Capacity and Timeline Details

The Tzu Chi Medical Center will be a state-of-the-art facility targeting completion between 2030 and 2032, according to a statement released by SM Prime on Tuesday. Construction of the facility is expected to begin within the next 12 to 18 months, setting a clear timeline for this long-term community investment. The project represents a significant leap in healthcare infrastructure for Pasay City, aiming to address the growing demand for tertiary medical services in the National Capital Region. This timeline allows ample time for rigorous construction standards and detailed logistical planning to ensure the highest quality of care upon opening.

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Operational Roles and Responsibilities

Under the terms of this partnership, SM Prime will provide the prime real estate property and offer technical assistance in the facility's design and construction logistics. Meanwhile, the Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines will take the lead in overseeing the hospital's overall development, management, and day-to-day operations. This division of labor leverages the real estate expertise of SM Prime with the medical and humanitarian operational experience of the Tzu Chi Foundation. The collaboration ensures that the building is structurally sound and strategically located, while the medical services remain focused on their core mission of community health.

Stakeholder Commitment to Community Health

SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim emphasized that healthcare is essential to building communities where people can thrive, stating that the partnership supports the development of a facility to serve the healthcare needs of more Filipinos. He noted that the project reflects a commitment to creating developments that go beyond business and commerce to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the communities around them. Executive Vice-President Cris Noel E. Torres and Executive Committee Chairman Hans T. Sy were present to underscore the group's unified support. Additionally, Tzu Chi Foundation Vice-Chief Executive Officer Lin Pi-Yu, Philippines Chief Executive Officer Henry Yuñez, and Board Trustee Denice Monica Sy were cited as key figures in the announcement, highlighting the strong leadership backing the initiative.

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Tzu Chi's Global and Local Healthcare History

The Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, established in the country in 1994, brings decades of experience in medical missions and healthcare programs for underserved communities. The foundation provides free consultations and specialized medical services, building on its origins in Taiwan where it began with a free clinic. It has since expanded into a network of eight hospitals, free clinics, and home medical care services. Through the Tzu Chi International Medical Association, the foundation also provides medical assistance to underserved communities in other countries, making this new Pasay facility a natural extension of their global humanitarian efforts.

Impact on Mall of Asia Complex Services

This development significantly enhances the range of facilities within the Mall of Asia Complex, transforming it from a primary commercial and entertainment hub into a comprehensive lifestyle and healthcare destination. By integrating a tertiary hospital into its portfolio, SM Prime Holdings is diversifying its assets and offering a vital public service to residents and visitors of Pasay City. The addition of more than 400 beds will alleviate pressure on other healthcare facilities in the area and provide specialized care options previously unavailable in the immediate vicinity. This move aligns with broader urban development trends that prioritize integrated health services within major commercial districts.