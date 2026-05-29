SM Mall of Asia Launches Summer in the Sky Festival

SM Mall of Asia transforms MOA Sky into a vibrant open-air entertainment destination for Summer in the Sky, combining live music, food experiences, art markets, lifestyle merchants, and fireworks into one large-scale celebration.

Thousands of music fans, food lovers, and festival-goers packed MOA Sky as SM Mall of Asia officially launched Summer in the Sky, its first-ever Food, Arts, and Music Festival , in celebration of the mall's milestone 20th year.

As one of the most loved SM supermalls in the country, SM Mall of Asia transformed MOA Sky into a vibrant open-air entertainment destination for Summer in the Sky, combining live music, food experiences, art markets, lifestyle merchants, and fireworks into one large-scale celebration that captured the energy of today's generation. As the sun set, the atmosphere shifted into full concert mode as some of the country's biggest OPM and PPOP acts took over the stage and blasted music across the venue, turning MOA Sky into a sea of lights, sing-alongs, and non-stop crowd energy fueled by Gen Z fans.

Headliners Ben&Ben and Adie delivered crowd-drawing performances that had fans singing every word, while PPOP groups 1621 and DNA brought explosive stage energy that kept audiences dancing and cheering throughout the night. Performers El Manu, Jessy Kang, TikTok personalities Dylan and AJ, together with an opening DJ set, completed the festival lineup that kept the momentum high from start to finish.

From the barricades to the upper viewing decks, festival-goers filled the venue with phones raised, chants echoing across the open-air grounds, and social feeds flooded with real-time concert moments. The event showcased SM Mall of Asia's growing appeal as a destination for immersive, youth-driven experiences that go beyond traditional mall entertainment. Beyond the concert stage, guests explored the Food Fair by Modern Market and the Maker's Market, featuring trending food concepts, artisanal products, handmade crafts, accessories, and local creative brands.

The combination of music, food, arts, and lifestyle experiences created a festival atmosphere that resonated strongly with young audiences looking for curated and experience-led events. The night ended with a grand fireworks display over SM by the Bay, giving festival-goers a cinematic finale and another signature entertainment moment from SM Mall of Asia.

Known as one of the Philippines' leading lifestyle and entertainment destinations, SM Mall of Asia continues to strengthen its position as a premier venue for concerts, festivals, dining, shopping, and large-scale cultural experiences through innovative and community-driven activations. For 20 years, SM Mall of Asia has remained at the center of some of the country's biggest entertainment moments.

Through Summer in the Sky, the mall once again delivered a larger-than-life celebration that brought together music, culture, food, and community in one iconic destination





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SM Mall Of Asia Summer In The Sky Festival Music Festival Food Festival Arts And Culture

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