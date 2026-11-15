SM Investments Corp. Receives Second Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification for 2026

SM Investments Corp. has been certified for 2026, with 92% of employees affirming management competence, reinforcing its status as a top employer in the Philippines for the second year.

SM Investments Corp. has officially secured its Great Place to Work certification for the year 2026, solidifying its reputation as a premier employer in the Philippines. This achievement marks the second consecutive year that the parent company of the SM Group has received this prestigious recognition from the global workplace authority.

Employee Trust Scores and Leadership Confidence

The certification is derived directly from the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, which measures the depth of employee confidence in their organization. According to the survey data, 92 percent of SM Investments employees affirmed that management is competent in running the business. This high percentage reflects a strong collective confidence in the company's leadership and its strategic direction.

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SM Investments President and CEO Frederic DyBuncio expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in the organization by its workforce. He emphasized that this recognition is a testament to the company's daily efforts to earn employee confidence and foster a supportive environment.

Core Values Driving Workplace Culture

SM Investments Corp. structures its corporate culture around five specific core values: Drive and Enthusiasm, Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork, and Entrepreneurship, which the company also refers to as Delite. These principles are not merely symbolic but serve as the foundation for daily operations and employee interactions.

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Guided by these values, the company seeks to create a workplace where staff members have clear direction and work toward shared goals. Employees are actively encouraged to contribute their ideas and pursue professional growth within the organization.

Corporate Governance and Stakeholder Value

Beyond cultural initiatives, SM Investments upholds high standards of corporate governance anchored on fairness, accountability, and transparency. These governance principles guide how the company creates and sustains value for all its stakeholders, including its employees.

The focus on transparency ensures that employees feel secure in their roles and confident in the long-term viability of the business. This alignment between ethical governance and employee well-being is a key factor in maintaining the high trust scores reported in the survey.

Global Benchmarks and Future Outlook

Great Place to Work is recognized as a global authority on workplace culture and serves as the data scientist behind the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Its benchmarks are robust, drawing on insights from more than 100 million employees across 150 countries.

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For more information on SM Investments Corp. and its workplace initiatives, the public can visit www.sminvestments.com. The company continues to leverage this certification to reinforce its commitment to maintaining a highly trusted and productive work environment.