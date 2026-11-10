SM Hotels & Conventions Corp. Connects Travelers to Filipino Culture and Heritage Through Strategic Hospitality Experiences

SM Hotels & Conventions Corp. positions its properties as gateways to the diverse culture, flavors, and history of the Philippines, enhancing the travel experience from urban Quezon City to heritage-rich Iloilo.

SM Hotels & Conventions Corporation is redefining the concept of hospitality in the Philippines by positioning its properties as immersive gateways to the diverse cultural, culinary, and historical landscapes of the archipelago.

Moving beyond traditional accommodation services, the corporation views its hotels as essential starting points for travelers to discover the unique character of each region. This strategic approach aims to connect guests with the local culture, flavors, and people that define distinct Filipino destinations. From the bustling urban energy of Quezon City to the rich culinary heritage of Iloilo and the historic charm of Bacolod, each property is designed to reflect a different dimension of Filipino hospitality.

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The goal is to foster a deeper appreciation for the country's variety, ranging from contemporary city living and leisure activities to heritage preservation, gastronomy, and local pride. This philosophy underscores the belief that travel should be an educational and enriching experience that goes beyond the familiar, encouraging visitors to explore the stories and traditions that make each location special.

Park Inn North EDSA in Quezon City

Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA, strategically located beside the SM North EDSA mall and SM North Towers in Quezon City, serves as a practical and vibrant base for business travelers, families, and leisure tourists. Quezon City is characterized by its sprawling commercial centers, busy thoroughfares, and a high concentration of dining and entertainment venues, making it an ideal hub for those exploring Metro Manila.

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The hotel provides easy access to a myriad of shopping, dining, and commercial districts, enhancing the convenience for guests. Beyond the immediate vicinity of the mall, the area offers diverse attractions such as Space & Time Cube+, an immersive digital art attraction that represents a contemporary form of creative expression.

Additionally, Dapitan Arcade showcases Filipino-made handicrafts and home décor, while Merced Bakehouse & Restaurant offers classic bakery favorites. These local landmarks exemplify the blend of modern commerce and cultural expression that defines the urban experience in this part of the Philippines. Further south, the focus shifts to Iloilo, a city deeply embedded with history and authenticity.

Park Inn Iloilo Highlights Local Heritage

Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, situated within the SM City Iloilo complex in Mandurriao, offers seamless access to both modern commercial centers and historic districts. The heritage trail in Iloilo begins at Molo Church and Molo Plaza, landmarks that reflect the area's architectural and religious significance. Nearby, the restored Molo Mansion houses Kultura, a space dedicated to Filipino-made products and handicrafts.

The journey continues in Jaro, where the cathedral and plaza anchor a district with distinct historical character, including the Agatona Museum and the National Museum of the Philippines-Iloilo. Iloilo is also recognized as the Philippines' first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, with a culinary identity built on family recipes and local ingredients. At the hotel, Áni All Day Dining introduces guests to these Ilonggo flavors through dishes that celebrate local heritage, including award-winning Valenciana and signature Bibingka.

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This comprehensive approach ensures that every stay is not just a place to rest, but a gateway to discovering the soul of the Philippine regions.