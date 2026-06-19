SM Hotels Celebrates Father's Day with Thoughtfully Curated Dining Experiences and Staycation Offers

This Father's Day, SM Hotels invites families to honor the man of the house with thoughtfully curated dining experiences and staycation offers.

This Father's Day , SM Hotels are inviting families to honor the man of the house with thoughtfully curated dining experiences and staycation offers to make dad feel truly appreciated.

At Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, guests can enjoy Father's Day exclusives under the theme Dad's Day Out, featuring special food and beverage promotions, relaxing staycation packages and memorable family moments. Gather the family and treat Tatang to a Kapampangan feast at HUES Restaurant in Park Inn by Radisson Clark on June 21. Celebrating Dads Treat dad to a well-deserved celebration filled with great food, quality time and memorable family moments.

At Conrad Manila, the hotel pays heartfelt tribute to fathers with thoughtfully curated dining experiences from a generous Father's Day buffet at Brasserie on 3 to a bountiful lauriat celebration at China Blue by Jereme Leung, and indulgent pastries and cakes at Bru Coffee Bar. Families may also visit Park Inn by Radisson Davao, located beside SM Lanang Premier, for delicious dining experiences and a relaxing staycation.

Meanwhile, a specially curated Father's Day lunch buffet is available at Ani All-Day Dining within Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo on June 21. At Lanson Place Mall of Asia's Cyan Modern Kitchen, Dad's Beer and Bites invites families to gather over a generous buffet of premium favorites. There's also a Signature Perfume Bar at the hotel, where dads can immerse in a fragrance experience of their own.

At Pico de Loro Cove, dads are celebrated over good food and great company at Harana Night: A Father's Day Special event with a buffet selection and live music on June 20. As more families seek experiences that are both meaningful and memorable, the combination of elevated dining and personalized gifting offers a unique way to honor fathers this Father's Day





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Father's Day SM Hotels Dining Experiences Staycation Offers Family Moments

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