SM Investments Corp. has opened National University Davao, its first campus in Mindanao, offering undergraduate programs in business, technology, health care, architecture and tourism for up to 18,000 students at SM City Davao in Ecoland.

SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the holding company of the Sy family-led SM Group, is expanding its education footprint in the Southern Philippines with the opening of National University's (NU) first campus in Mindanao.

The campus opened earlier this year. Located above SM City Davao in Ecoland, NU Davao covers 28,640 square meters with a capacity of up to 18,000 students. It offers undergraduate programs in business, technology, health care, architecture, tourism and other fields aligned with the regional workforce requirements. The campus provides competitive tuition rates, scholarship opportunities and flexible payment options to make higher education more accessible to students and their families.

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SMIC Expands Higher Education in Mindanao

SMIC said the expansion is part of its bid to capture a bigger share of the higher education market in Mindanao, where growth has been above the national average. Frederic DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SMIC, said the expansion formed part of the group's efforts to create opportunities in areas beyond Metro Manila.

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"As the SM Group grows, we want the communities we serve to grow with us," he said. "Quality education creates opportunities for people, strengthens communities, and helps prepare the next generation for the future. Through the SM Group, we hope to make those opportunities more accessible, particularly in fast-growing regions where they can make a lasting difference," DyBuncio added.

NU Davao Executive Director Edwin Loma said the campus aimed to develop graduates with skills relevant to the changing needs of the regional economy.

NU Davao Aims to Build Talent Pipeline

"Our vision is for NU Davao to become a leading center for accessible, industry-relevant, and future-ready education in Mindanao," Loma said. Loma explained that the university intends to strengthen the region's talent pipeline and support local industries through education, innovation and partnerships. The campus is part of the SM Group's broader presence in Mindanao. Beyond education, the SM Group operates eight malls, 214 retail stores and 346 branches of BDO Unibank Inc. and China Banking Corp. across Mindanao.

The company said its presence in retail, banking, property and education supports employment, local businesses and access to essential services in the region. The expansion comes as Mindanao continues to record strong economic growth. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the region's economy grew by 4.69 percent in 2025, faster than the country's 4.40-percent growth during the same period. The Davao Region posted an even faster growth rate of 5.15 percent.

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SMIC Shares Surge Amid Economic Growth

SMIC shares on Friday surged P18.50, or 3.24 percent, to close at P589.50 each amid a 2.22-percent rise for the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index. The SM Group said its investments in retail, banking, property and education aim to expand access to essential services, support local industries and create opportunities in regional communities.