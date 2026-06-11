SM Foundation Enhances Healthcare for Philippine Navy Personnel Through Medical Facility Renovations

A comprehensive look at how the SM Foundation has partnered with the Philippine Navy to upgrade medical and dental dispensaries across the country, ensuring operational readiness and quality care.

The partnership between the SM Foundation and the Philippine Navy has created a lasting legacy of health and wellness, transforming the way medical services are delivered to the men and women who protect the nation.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the NSLG Medical Dispensary located in San Antonio, Zambales. Since its renovation in December 2016, this facility has evolved into a vital hub of healthcare, serving as a lifeline for naval personnel, trainees, and their families. Each year, the dispensary manages approximately 18,000 medical services, covering a vast array of needs.

These range from routine preventive immunizations and detailed physical examinations to the urgent treatment of common infections and injuries sustained during rigorous military training. The facility is not merely a building but a symbol of the commitment to those in service, ensuring that the health of the personnel is never compromised by a lack of resources. The real-world impact of these improvements is best illustrated through the experiences of those who utilize the services.

For example, Female Sailor Candidate Rochelle Nuestro, a member of the Philippine Navy Class 75, faced a critical moment when an accident during her training threatened her future. Because the NSLG Medical Dispensary was equipped and ready, she received immediate care that prevented her injury from worsening. She has noted that without the dispensary, she likely would not have been able to remain in the Navy.

Her story highlights the intersection of professional skill and compassionate care, where the availability of first aid, X-ray services, and fracture care can save a career. The dispensary acts as a force readiness asset, providing trainees with the confidence that their physical well-being is managed by capable hands, allowing them to focus entirely on their demanding programs. Beyond Zambales, the SM Foundation has extended its reach to other critical naval stations across the Philippines.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the Naval Base Rafael Ramos Medical and Dental Dispensary was transformed from a constrained space into a modern facility, now offering expanded outpatient services, radiology, and laboratory capabilities. In Puerto Princesa City, the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon Medical Dispensary was revitalized to serve not only military personnel but also civilians in remote and underserved regions, bridging the gap in healthcare access.

Similarly, the Naval Station Julhasan Arasain Medical and Dental Dispensary in Legazpi City underwent refurbishment to enhance patient flow and overall service delivery. These projects align with national health standards, supporting accreditation from the Department of Health and PhilHealth, which ensures a high standard of care for everyone involved.

The strategic importance of these upgrades was emphasized by Rear Admiral Karl Decapia, who pointed out that the years of free maintenance provided by the SM Foundation have been an immense help to the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command. Such support transcends the physical structure of the clinics; it directly impacts the morale and operational readiness of the force.

When sailors and trainees know that quality healthcare is accessible and efficient, their confidence grows, and the overall efficiency of the naval mission is enhanced. This decade-long collaboration represents more than just a series of renovation projects. It is a sustained investment in the human capital of the Philippine Navy, ensuring that those who serve the country are themselves served with dignity and professionalism.

The enduring nature of these facilities proves that a shared vision between a corporate foundation and a military institution can create a profound and lasting difference in the lives of thousands





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Philippine Navy SM Foundation Healthcare Infrastructure Military Wellness Medical Renovations

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