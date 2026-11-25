SM Supermalls strengthens its active living leadership by hosting top pickleball stars Anna Leigh Waters and Anna Bright, expanding the sport's reach across 108 courts in 33 malls.

SM Active has significantly reinforced its position as a leader in active living by facilitating direct engagement between Filipino enthusiasts and elite international pickleball athletes. The initiative leverages an extensive infrastructure of 108 courts located across 33 malls nationwide to democratize access to the sport. This strategic move brings high-profile experiences closer to local communities, ensuring that players of varying ages and skill levels can participate in a game that merges competition, fitness, and social connection.

Infrastructure Expansion Drives Accessibility

The foundation of this strategy relies on a massive physical footprint that makes pickleball accessible to a broader demographic. By maintaining 108 courts across 33 malls nationwide, SM Active Pickleball removes geographical and economic barriers for many Filipino players. This infrastructure serves as the primary vehicle for distributing opportunities across the archipelago, allowing the sport to grow organically within local communities. The scale of this deployment underscores a commitment to making the sport a staple in everyday active living rather than a niche hobby.

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Anna Leigh Waters Elevates Sport Profile

World No. 1 pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters demonstrated the impact of these facilities during her Philippine appearance in October. She visited the SM Mall of Asia as part of the Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase, with SM Active serving as the official partner venue. Her presence at this specific location brought international pickleball visibility into a familiar local setting for Filipino players. The event highlighted how elite athletes can utilize established mall venues to raise the sport's profile among a massive local audience.

Marcela Ampon Connects With Local Fans

Filipino American pro Marcela Ampon further expanded the community reach through her Marcela Comes Home PH Tour 2026. On October 24, she brought this tour to SM City East Ortigas and SM City Marikina, creating direct opportunities for Filipino pickleball enthusiasts to interact with her. The event was organized by Palakol in partnership with SM Active Pickleball, ensuring structured engagement. It featured interactive activities, a Q and Q session, and appearances by special guests Diana Zubiri, Andy Smith, and Chef MJ. Moxx De Vera, known as the Pambansang Boses ng Pickleball, served as the host for these comprehensive event experiences.

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Anna Bright Engages Through InLife Presents

World No. 2 player Anna Bright concluded the series of high-profile visits by engaging with fans on October 27. She met players and enthusiasts at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall through an event titled InLife Presents Anna Bright in Manila. Presented by InLife and powered by Helios Pickleball Manila with Joola, the event was held in partnership with SM Active. The schedule included an interactive interview, skills demonstrations, exhibition matches, audience challenges, and a fan meet and greet. This multifaceted approach allowed attendees to witness elite-level skills firsthand while participating in the event dynamics.

Strategic Partnerships Shape Future Growth

Key industry leaders were present at these events to solidify the collaborative nature of this sports expansion. Anna Bright posed with Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp Head of Operations Richard Bachmann, SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Mall-Based Business Units Katrina Abelarde, and SM Active Senior Assistant Vice President Joseph Francis Silva. These partnerships demonstrate a unified front between mall operators, athletic brands, and sports organizations. The presence of such high-ranking officials indicates a long-term commitment to integrating pickleball into the mainstream retail and leisure landscape of the Philippines.