British grime artist Skepta reveals his bespoke Land Rover Defender 110 Classic V8 commission developed over 18 months at the Land Rover Classic Works facility.

British grime MC and recording artist Skepta has officially revealed a unique, custom-built vehicle that deviates from the typical celebrity automotive trends. The artist collaborated with the Land Rover Classic Works team in Ryton-on-Dunsmore to create a one-of-one Defender 110 Double Cab Pick-Up. The commissioning process spanned approximately 18 months, resulting in a distinctive bronze-colored utility vehicle adorned with logos from his fashion label, MAIN S.

Technical Specifications and Engine Details

Skepta's custom Defender 110 is powered by a robust 5.0-liter engine that delivers 399hp and 515Nm of torque to all four wheels. This power is managed through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, ensuring smooth power delivery across various terrains. Land Rover specified that donor vehicles for this restoration program must have been manufactured between the years 2012 and 2016 to qualify for the Classic V8 conversion.

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Chassis Upgrades and Suspension Enhancements

The restoration process involves extensive mechanical upgrades beyond the engine swap. Skepta's vehicle features new Eibach springs and anti-roll bars to improve handling dynamics. Bilstein shocks were installed to manage ride quality, while uprated Alcon brakes provide enhanced stopping power. These components work together to modernize the driving experience while preserving the rugged character of the original design.

Exterior Styling and Wheel Configurations

The exterior of the custom Defender 110 showcases 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels finished in Narvik Black. This dark finish is consistently applied to the wheelarches and the roof, creating a cohesive visual theme. A full set of spotlights is mounted on the roof, which Land Rover suggests could serve as stage lighting in emergency situations. The truck bed has been designed with potential utility in mind, with the manufacturer noting it could function as a DJ booth for live performances.

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Interior Features and Material Sourcing

Inside the cabin, Skepta opted for Recaro seats upholstered in Pillar Box Red leather sourced from specialists Bridge of Weir. This high-quality material choice adds a luxurious touch to the rugged interior. The dashboard has been updated with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the specific audio equipment was not detailed, the vehicle is positioned as a mobile entertainment platform fitting for a professional musician.

Skepta's Vision for the Custom Commission

Skepta emphasized his desire to personalize an iconic vehicle without altering its fundamental identity. He stated that he wanted to bring his own world into the design while respecting the Defender's legacy. Visiting the Classic Works facility to observe the manufacturing process was a significant part of the project for him. The final result reflects a balance between British automotive heritage and the artist's personal brand aesthetic.