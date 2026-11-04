SK Hynix US Expansion Halted by China Export License Delay

US officials delay export licenses for SK Hynix Dalian plant, stalling the $45 billion Solidigm NAND facility in New York amid national security negotiations.

US government officials have suspended approval for American chipmaking equipment required by SK Hynix to expand its manufacturing operations in China. This regulatory hold directly complicates the South Korean semiconductor giant's strategy to fund and build a massive new memory-chip plant in New York state.

US Export Licenses Block China Expansion

SK Hynix is currently seeking US export licenses to equip its existing facility in Dalian, China. The company argues that increasing production capacity at the Dalian site would generate the necessary revenue to fund its planned expansion in the United States. However, the US Commerce Department has not yet approved these new licenses, creating a significant bottleneck in the company's global operational strategy.

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According to individuals familiar with the matter, the approval for the Dalian expansion is central to SK Hynix's broader plans for American investment. Without the ability to ramp up production in China, the financial mechanism intended to support the New York project remains unresolved. The Commerce Department has not formally denied the license to export American equipment to fill empty clean space in Dalian, but it has also not granted permission to proceed.

Solidigm $45 Billion New York Facility at Risk

Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK Hynix, plans to invest approximately $45 billion to construct two NAND memory plants in Marcy, New York. Reports indicate that this investment could potentially reach $100 billion over time. NAND memory is a type of non-volatile storage used extensively in data centers, making these facilities critical for the future of digital infrastructure.

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The negotiations highlight the tension between the Trump administration's national security goals and economic incentives. US officials are determined to prevent American technology from aiding China's military capabilities. At the same time, they are eager to bring foreign investment and advanced chipmaking capabilities onshore to strengthen the domestic supply chain.

Leland Miller, a member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, emphasized that White House approval is essential. He stated that none of the proposed investments can proceed without a green light from the administration. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the status of these negotiations.

Regulatory Negotiations and Corporate Strategy

Executives from Solidigm have met nearly ten times with officials from the Commerce Department since late August. During these meetings, the company has argued that it needs to develop more sophisticated NAND chipmaking in China to stay competitive. Solidigm contends that revenue from the Dalian facility is required to finance the construction of the US plant.

At a meeting last week, Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler maintained that the US does not want to allow more American chipmaking tools to China. Despite this stance, discussions are continuing. The two sides are also negotiating a separate license for 2027 to provide equipment that will maintain the Dalian facility. Solidigm co-CEO Richard Chin and other executives met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Kessler in late August.

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Administrative officials reportedly expressed excitement about the potential investment in the United States. They appeared eager to resolve the licensing issues to facilitate the new facility. Since those initial meetings, Solidigm has drafted multiple versions of license applications, refining the requests in collaboration with the department.

Treasury Review and Investment Timeline

Company representatives have also engaged with officials at the US Treasury Department. The Treasury would need to waive outbound investment restrictions for SK Hynix to legally purchase tools for its Chinese operations. The Treasury Department's response has been to wait and observe the outcome of the Commerce Department's decisions.

Anthony Picente, the county executive for Oneida County in New York, where the proposed facility is located, expressed hope for an answer in the coming weeks. He noted that a federal investment tax credit expires at the end of the year, adding pressure to reach a resolution. Solidigm previously explored an initial public offering to help finance these US production facilities.

However, the company halted its review of IPO options in October due to market conditions and share price trends. A statement from Solidigm emphasized that expanding production capacity remains a priority. The company continues to explore strategic alternatives to best serve its customers and enhance long-term competitiveness without committing to a specific course of action at this time.