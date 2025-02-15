Six Power Companies Awarded Contracts to Build New Plants in Oriental Mindoro

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has awarded contracts to six power companies to construct new power plants in Oriental Mindoro, ensuring a reliable energy supply for the province. This development follows a competitive bidding process for 57 megawatts (MWs) of dependable power capacity.

On February 14, 2025, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) awarded six power companies the contract to build new power plants in Oriental Mindoro. This development comes after a successful bidding process for 57 megawatts (MWs) of guaranteed dependable power capacity. Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor, along with Engr. Humphrey A.

Dolor, general manager of the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO), presided over the ceremonial awarding of the Notice of Award (NOA) at the ORMECO compound. The winning bidders include DMCI Power Corp., ORMIN POWER Inc., Power Pioneer JW&D Corp., RMS Technology and Waste Management Corp., East Paramount Energy Corp., and Green Force Energy Corp. These companies successfully submitted all the required documents in accordance with NEA and Department of Energy rules, passing the bidding process overseen by a third-party bids and awards committee. DMCI Power Corp. secured the largest share with a 10 MW baseload power plant in Calapan and an additional 5 MW baseload plant. RMS Technology and Waste Management Corp. won the contract for a 14 MW support load (load-following and peaking) power plant in Pinamalayan. East Paramount Energy Corp. will be constructing a 10 MW load power plant in Bansud. Green Force Energy Corp. secured the remaining 11 MW load power plant in Roxas. This new power capacity will significantly alleviate the province's energy needs, especially during peak summer demand. The current peak power demand in Oriental Mindoro is 80 MW, and this additional 57 MW will contribute to meeting half of it once operational. ORMECO is also exploring other renewable energy sources like solar power to further reduce electricity rates for residents and businesses





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POWER PLANTS ORIENTAL MINDORO ELECTRICITY SUPPLY NATIONAL ELECTRIFICATION ADMINISTRATION RENEWABLE ENERGY

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mimaropa linemen show skills in cooperative rodeo tiltCALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Seventy-four linemen from electric cooperatives in the Mimaropa (Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) region are competing in the first inter-electric cooperative linemen rodeo contest from Jan. 30 to 31 in San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro.

Read more »

Up to chest-deep floods hit Palawan, Oriental Mindoro due to shear line, AmihanLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Advocacy group calls for Bataan Nuclear Power Plant revival to lower power pricesNUCLEAR advocacy group Alpas Pinas on Tuesday called for the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) in a bid to help the country achieve lower electricity prices.

Read more »

DMCI Power Corp. Reports Record Energy Sales in 2024DMCI Power Corp. (DPC) announced a 9% increase in energy sales for 2024, reaching 491.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh). The growth was driven by rising demand in Palawan, Masbate, and Oriental Mindoro, along with the full-year operation of the 15-megawatt Palawan Thermal Power Plant. DPC aims to expand its installed capacity by 27% in 2025 with several projects under development, including bunker power plants and a wind project in Semirara Island.

Read more »

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Occidental MindoroA moderate earthquake shook Occidental Mindoro on Monday evening, prompting alerts and causing noticeable shaking in several areas across the Philippines.

Read more »

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Lubang, Occidental MindoroA moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck near Lubang, Occidental Mindoro on Monday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The quake was felt in several areas across Luzon, but no major damages are expected. PHIVOLCS warns of potential aftershocks.

Read more »