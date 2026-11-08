Six Killed in Krakow Shooting Called Terrorism by Polish PM

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemns the fatal shooting in Krakow's Main Market Square as terrorism. Six people died and fifteen were wounded in the historic city center.

Police opened fire on a gunman who drove a car into Krakow's Main Market Square and shot at bystanders on Saturday, killing six people and injuring at least fifteen others. The incident occurred in the historic center of Poland's second city and is being investigated as an act of terrorism by national authorities.

Terrorism Label and Immediate Response

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the suspect, a Polish citizen born in 2002, drove his vehicle onto the pedestrian zone before beginning to shoot random people. Tusk declared that the state would observe two days of mourning for the victims, characterizing the attack as a deliberate act of terrorism against civilians.

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Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated that the gunman was fascinated by far-right ideologies and held ultra-nationalist views. Kierwinski confirmed that authorities discovered three additional bodies at the suspect's residence, which they believe belong to members of his immediate family.

Victim Details and International Reactions

Police Chief Marek Boron confirmed that a British national was among the deceased, while five foreign tourists remain hospitalized with injuries. Two of the six victims killed have not yet been identified by their nationalities or identities. Boron noted that the attack involved semi-automatic weapons found in the suspect's vehicle.

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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed shock and sadness on X, offering his thoughts to the families of those who lost their lives. He condemned the senseless violence that marred the historic square, which is a major tourist destination in southern Poland.

Police Action and Witness Accounts

Two police officers were wounded while attempting to stop the attacker before they successfully shot him. The suspect was detained and transported to a hospital, where he remains in custody. Spokesman Andrzej Fijolek praised the heroic police officers who risked their lives to protect the public during the engagement.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as people took refuge in nearby shops and restaurants. Musician Daniel Wolny recounted seeing individuals lying on the ground while others attempted to stem blood loss using their clothes. Tourist Stella from France described the event as a frightening reminder of terrorist risks in Europe.

Security Context and Future Measures

This tragedy marks the deadliest shooting in Poland since the fall of communism in 1989. The country has been on high alert following a series of stabbings in October, which Tusk described as a cult of violence. Warsaw has previously warned of potential Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare on its soil.

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Poland is experiencing a sharp rise in firearm ownership, with over fifty thousand new licenses issued in 2025. The total number of licensed firearms in the country now stands at four hundred eleven thousand. President Karol Nawrocki stated that the safety of Poles remains an absolute priority as investigations continue.