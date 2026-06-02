Six hotels in France join exclusive club with coveted palace distinction

Six hotels in France, including a venue founded by an American couple, have joined the world's most exclusive club after receiving the coveted palace distinction. The six newcomers join 27 establishments whose palace status was recently renewed, bringing the total number of such hotels in France to 33, including 13 in Paris.

Six hotels in France , including a venue founded by an American couple, have joined the world's most exclusive club after receiving the coveted palace distinction .

The six newcomers join 27 establishments whose palace status was recently renewed, bringing the total number of such hotels in France to 33, including 13 in Paris. The distinction is reserved for exceptional five-star hotels that meet a dozen criteria, including a prime location, tailor-made service, and legendary status linked to historical significance or famous guests.

The Bulgari Hotel, Cheval Blanc, and Fouquet's in Paris, the Four Seasons Hotel Megeve in the French Alps, Hotel Martinez in Cannes, and the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in eastern France were granted the prestigious palace label. The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in Champillon was founded by American entrepreneurs Denise Dupre and Mark Nunnelly.

The distinction is a great source of pride for the hotels, but it remains to be seen whether it will have an impact on bookings. The label appeals to an international clientele, particularly Americans. Four hotels in France, including the Byblos in Saint-Tropez, have lost their palatial status since the last list was published in 2019. There's no magic formula for creating these exceptional establishments, said Julien Gardin, general manager at Fouquet's Paris.

The label was created in France in 2010 to promote prestigious establishments on the international stage, where competition has become increasingly fierce. The six hotels that received the palace distinction are exceptional in their own right, and the distinction is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing the best possible experience for their guests





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