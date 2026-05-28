Six Dead, 14 Missing in Angeles City Building Collapse; Prior Safety Violations Cited

Rescue operations continue after a nine-storey building under construction collapsed in Angeles City, killing six and leaving 14 missing. The project had faced a prior work stoppage order for safety violations, prompting investigations into regulatory compliance.

The death toll from the collapse of a nine-storey building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City , Pampanga , has risen to six, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP ) Region 3.

Rescue teams retrieved another body from the rubble at 12:40 a.m., bringing the total fatalities to six. As of the latest update, 14 individuals remain missing, while 26 have been rescued from the collapsed structure.

The incident has prompted a thorough investigation into possible violations of occupational safety and health standards at the construction site, with records showing that the project had previously been issued a work stoppage order by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 3 due to safety deficiencies. Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that search and rescue operations continued despite earlier announcements of a shift to retrieval-only efforts after no signs of life were detected from the rubble on Monday evening.

The BFP Special Rescue Force remains actively involved in extricating victims and securing the site. Authorities are focusing on determining the cause of the collapse and holding responsible parties accountable. The tragedy has underscored the critical importance of enforcing building codes and construction safety regulations to prevent such disasters. Local government units and emergency response teams are coordinating closely to manage the crisis and support affected families.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by non-compliance with safety standards in the construction industry. Further updates are expected as investigations progress





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Building Collapse Angeles City Pampanga Construction Accident BFP Search And Rescue Safety Violations DOLE Jonvic Remulla

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