Singer DLS Turbo Review: The Restomod That Ate a 911

Singer's latest creation, the DLS Turbo, pushes restomodding to extremes with a 710-hp twin-turbo flat-six, massive rear flares, and a chassis that rivals modern supercars. Is it too much or the ultimate expression of the 911?

There's a Porsche 911 under there. It's almost been consumed now, just the back bumper to go. And then, what? Well, we'll never know, because the metamorphosis is already complete.

Just a little hint of 964 left poking out the back of a monstrous gaping mouth. A piggy's rump in the snake's distended jaws. It'll drive around like this as a reminder of what it once was. A humble little sports car with two doors and four seats that lived a life until one day someone got hold of this pleasant little air-cooled device and swallowed it almost whole.

As an analogy to the restomod business, it's a pretty good one. We know Singer's work, it's a master of the tasteful modification and restoration process, the gold standard to which all others must hold themselves. But this DLS Turbo tested us, didn't it? Oof, it caught some flak: 'the moment Singer jumped the shark' some said, 'too cartoonish' and 'comical' said others.

That last one I can get on board with, and when I walk round it, it makes me snort at the sheer improbability of it. Looking at pictures I'd thought it was a bit much, but out here the shapes, curves, and lines resolve. It's curiously beguiling. And faithful.

The 934/5 racer. It was dominant across 1977, a huge influence on Singer's founder and chief designer Rob Dickinson and therefore the starting point for the DLS Turbo. It follows on from the original Dynamics and Lightweighting Study, obviously, that a paean to natural aspiration and rear-engined driving dynamics, this to those bulging muscular 70s racers. I mean, you knew it was turbocharged just by looking at it, didn't you?

It's a mullet on wheels: business at the front, full width, wide body party at the back. Now, it's tempting to think that Singer is so fixated on cosmetics that everything else takes a back seat. To a certain extent that's true - the design comes first and dictates the engineering that follows. But the engineering is fabulously comprehensive.

The 964's petite engine bay is packed out with the 3.8-liter flat-six. There's still a fan to air cool the engine block and that block is still original. But the four valve heads are new and water cooled, there are oil coolers as well, radiators at the front and a pair of giant monoscroll turbos, each mounted low behind a 345-width barrel of a rear wheel, exhausts venting out the side.

Air is pulled in from arches, rear windows and deck lid-it takes a lot to both stoke and cool 710hp. But not visually represent it. Those haunches communicate everything and right now they dominate the little ducktail. Tomorrow it'll be dressed in the giant loop rear wing for track work, but in most places that's not road legal as it projects out further than the rear bumper.

About 75% of owners are having both by the way. You just would. I approach it with a sense of trepidation. Old turbocharged 911s had a certain reputation when they had less than half this power, and no matter what Singer has done this has a short wheelbase, wide tracks and a rear end that looks like it wants to catch up with the front and duff it up.

I hop in. The door clicks open and clacks closed just so and I find myself nestled low behind the familiar upright windscreen and five dial layout. It's simple in here, both in layout and trim design. Pared back for sportiness.

A bit too pared back for me - I miss Singer's cabin artistry when it's not there. Twist the key to start. There's a sudden guttural, motorsport bark. It's deep, low.

Unmistakably flat-six, but the noise is somehow bigger, more menacing. What follows next will, you assume, be a challenge. And true enough, every control has heft and weight. But they're all in tune with each other.

And they're all fabulously precise. I blip the throttle, revs soar and die in an instant. There's an urgency to the way it gets moving, but most of all a sense of connection with the machine. This is nothing new to us, it's simply the advantage restomod firms have in updating old masterpieces.

But those old masterpieces had slop and slack in them as well. This doesn't. A good original 964 has torsional rigidity of around 7,000Nm per degree of twist. With the DLS that rose to 15,000Nm.

Now it's 25,000Nm. The original chassis is still under there, but it's been reinforced, braced. There's a full roll cage tucked away, there's no luggage room under the nose as space has been donated to new damper turrets, an extensive strut brace and extra links. Reinforcement is everywhere.

You might not see it, but you notice it. It means when I accelerate, there's no flex in the platform, no bucking from the suspension. The car feels like a single, solid piece. Every input from the steering wheel translates instantly to the front tires, and the rear follows with a faithful obedience that defies its history.

The turbochargers spool with a linearity that belies their size, delivering power in a wave that builds without the sudden spike of old. The brakes are up to the task, hauling down this 1,250 kg projectile with the ferocity of a race car. The sound is intoxicating-a deep bass rumble that turns into a snarling crescendo at high revs. It's an experience that engages every sense, a symphony of engineering that makes you forget the eye-catching exterior.

This is not just a cosmetic exercise; it's a complete reimagining of what a 911 can be, respecting its roots while pushing boundaries. The Singer DLS Turbo is a statement that restomodding can be both art and science, and it succeeds on every level





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