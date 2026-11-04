Singapore Airlines confirms 46,000 records affected by Amadeus cybersecurity breach

Singapore Airlines reported that approximately 46,000 booking records were impacted by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus. The carrier confirmed that sensitive payment data remained secure while reaching out to affected customers.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines announced on Tuesday that approximately 46,000 booking records may have been compromised in a significant cybersecurity incident. The breach involves Amadeus, the airline's primary reservation technology provider.

This discovery places Singapore Airlines among a growing list of major international carriers affected by the security flaw. Other airlines that have confirmed customer data exposure include Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, South Korea's Asiana Airlines, and Malaysia Airlines. The Singaporean flag carrier detailed the specific types of information exposed during the incident. Data compromised included customers' full names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries, and booking classes.

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Sensitive Personal Data Also Exposed

For a smaller subset of approximately 620 booking records, the breach reached more sensitive personal details. This included email addresses, phone numbers, travel document details, and KrisFlyer membership numbers. Despite the widespread nature of the data exposure, Amadeus has confirmed that critical financial information was not stolen. Bank account numbers and credit card information were not leaked in the incident.

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Furthermore, the provider verified that existing bookings were not modified or altered during the breach. The integrity of active reservations remains intact, though the personal data associated with them was accessed. In response to the vulnerability, Singapore Airlines is taking proactive measures to protect its passengers. The airline is currently reaching out to affected customers who have upcoming travel plans.

Airline Updates Booking References

As a precautionary step, Singapore Airlines is changing the booking reference numbers for impacted clients. This action is intended to further secure their travel data and prevent any potential unauthorized access. Amadeus stated that it had become aware of a vulnerability affecting its travel booking display environment.

However, the provider did not respond to inquiries regarding the total number of customers whose data were affected by the specific vulnerability. This incident is part of a broader cybersecurity issue affecting the global travel industry. In recent days, Cathay Pacific reported that data involving 53,000 bookings was compromised. Japan Airlines also reported a significant impact, stating that data involving 92,000 customers was exposed.

These figures highlight the extensive reach of the vulnerability within the Amadeus system. Malaysia Airlines also joined the list of carriers reporting potential impacts on their customer information. The airline has not yet provided specific numbers regarding the extent of its data exposure. Singapore Airlines continues to monitor the situation closely while implementing additional security protocols.

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The company remains committed to protecting customer privacy and ensuring the safety of travel data.