Sindikato Chief Arrested After Scamring Customers in Online Scams

Janet Brago, an official member of a scam syndicate that is targeting victims in online scams, was arrested by the Carbon Police for her role in a scam involving a P800,000 order from a customer.

Nasubay ug nadakpan sa mga sakop sa Carbon Police Station ang usa ka gituohan nga miyembro sa sindikato sa online scam ming nga ilang target ang mga mamaligya og alahas.

Giila ang dinakpan nga si Janet Brago, 28, taga Barangay Inayawan, Dakbayan sa Sugbo. Siya nasikop sa gihimo’ng follow up operation sa Carbon Police niadtong Dominggo, Mayo 10, 2026, sa Barangay Inayawan. Ang biktima usa ka negosyante og alahas nga taga Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City ang unang nireklamo sa police station sa Carbon nga niuntol ang tseke nga giisyu sa nagpaila nga customer online nga ni-order og mobalor sa P800,000 nga alahas.

Matod pa sa biktima kinsa nagdumili nga magpahingalan, nga nga ni-transact ang suspek pinaagi sa ilang social media page nga Facebook ang usa ka Maben Theodore kinsa taga Manila nga zainteresong mopalit og mga alas balor P800,000. Aron nga iyang makuha ang pagsalig sa seller, nipakita kini sa tseke nga gi-deposit sa bank account sa biktima niadtong Huwebes, Mayo 7, 2026, ug gipaabot ang duha ka adlaw nga waiting period, proseso alang sa check clearing.

Gimanduan sa seller ang iyang sakop sa pawnshop sa pag-release sa mga gi-order nga assorted nga mga alahas tungod kay may bayad na nga gi-deposit. Apan nasuta sa biktima nga way nisulod nga payment sa dihang iyang gisusi sa iyang online banking, hinungdan nga dali niyang gipahibalo iyang sakop sa pag-hold sa maong alahas, ilabi na nga nagbiyahe siya sa eroplano niadtong higayona gikan sa Manila pauli sa Cebu.

Giingong nodigawi lang ng 15 minutos ang tawag sa tag-iya sa pawnshop, na-pick up na ang mga alahas sa rider pinaagi sa gi-book diha sa delivery app. Nangayo og police assistance ang biktima ug gipasubay kon si kinsa ang nag-book sa rider. Natakpan si Brago sa iyang balay sa Inayawan ug ang mga alahas nga gi-pick up, dali sab napadala pinaagi sa courier sakay sa eroplano nga nakaaddress ni Maben Theodore nga maoy receiver sa package.

Sa gihimo’ng imbestigasyon, si Brago gikataho nga miyembro sa usa ka dakong sindikato sa mga scammer sa nasod ug daghan na siyag nabiktima nga mga negosyante og alahas. Nakuhaan sab siya og usa ka booklet sa tseke ug adunay tulo ka blank check ang nahibilin. Duna matod pa siyay kaso sa Dakbayan sa Iloilo diin nakakuha ni og alalas balor P900,000 ug sa Davao moabot sa P700,000 nga balor sa mga alalas.

"Kana si Maben Theodore mao na ang iyang amo, sindikato na sila, kay daghan na kaayo na sila og nabiktima," matod sa biktima. Gihimakak ni Brago nga apil siya sa nang scam igo lang siya nga gisugo sa iyang amo nga naa sa Manila ug suguon siya nga ipadeposito ang tseke ngadto sa bangko.

"Igo ra man ko nga suguon man gud, tungod lang sa kamaayo sa akong amo nisugot ra sad ko kay tagaan man ko’g kuwarta dili pud kaayo dako," saysay ni Brago





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Scam Syndicate Online Scam Carbon Police Janet Brago Customer Scam Ponzi Scheme P800 000 Scam Samsang Sa Sarili Isang Buntis Wadict Aspire Kg Nintendo

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