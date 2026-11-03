Simmers and Medina Win Historic WSL Philippines Pro in Siargao

Caitlin Simmers and Gabriel Medina claim inaugural titles at the WSL Championship Tour event in Siargao, Philippines, securing top prize money and global ranking points.

Siargao, Philippines - American surfer Caitlin Simmers and Brazilian legend Gabriel Medina captured the premier titles at the inaugural World Surf League Championship Tour Philippines Pro on Tuesday, cementing their status as the top athletes on the iconic Cloud 9 break. The historic event marked the first time the global surfing tour visited the Philippine archipelago for a Championship Tour stop.

Simmers Defeats Nichols in Women's Final

Caitlin Simmers, ranked as the world No. 6, defeated Australian surfer Isabella Nichols with a decisive score of 12.00 to 10.77 to become the first women's champion of the Philippine leg. Simmers advanced to this championship round after overcoming world No. 2 Carissa Moore in the semifinals, a match that ended when Moore received an Interference Penalty 2 that eliminated her scoring waves.

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Isabella Nichols reached the final by defeating fellow Australian Tyler Wright in the opposing semifinal bracket, but she could not match Simmers' performance in the title match. The result secures Simmers as the top finisher in the women's division for this specific tournament.

Medina Edges Robinson for Men's Crown

Brazilian world No. 4 Gabriel Medina defeated Australia's Jack Robinson to claim the inaugural men's crown, finishing with 16.93 points against Robinson's 14.50. Medina built his winning total with a 9.43 on his opening wave and a 7.50 on his second, surpassing Robinson's 8.23 and 6.27 scores.

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Before reaching the final, Gabriel Medina eliminated world No. 1 Yago Dora in the semifinals, while Robinson secured his finals berth by defeating fellow Australian Ethan Ewing. Robinson, ranked No. 12 in the world, settled for second place in this high-stakes matchup.

Prize Money and Local Supporters

The prestigious competition is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, with support from Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga, and Vice Mayor Romina Sajulga. Additional backing comes from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Department of Tourism, Department of Public Works and Highways, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, and NEA/SIARELCO.

Winners Caitlin Simmers and Gabriel Medina each receive US$80,000 for their titles, while runners-up Jack Robinson and Isabella Nichols take home US$40,000 apiece. Third-place finishers Yago Dora, Ethan Ewing, Carissa Moore, and Tyler Wright each pocket US$20,000, while Filipino surfers John Mark Tokong, Jayuard Alciso, Noah Arkfeld, and Mara Lopez receive smaller prize allocations.

Viewing Details and Fan Engagement

Fans can watch the competition through the One Sports YouTube channel and Cignal Play, allowing global audiences to witness the historic proceedings. The event highlights the growing international profile of Siargao as a premier destination for professional surfing and tourism in the region.