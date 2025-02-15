Silka Premium Body Wash: A First in Asia-Pacific for Eco-Friendly Skincare

Silka, a leading Filipino beauty brand, launches its innovative Silka Premium Body Wash, the first in the Philippines and Asia-Pacific to feature Quali E, a sustainable Vitamin E ingredient. The product embodies Silka's commitment to both skincare excellence and environmental responsibility.

SILKA, a beloved Filipino beauty brand, is setting a new standard for eco-friendly skincare . At the ' Silka : Cares for your skin, cares for the Earth' event on January 23, 2025, at Watsons Robinsons Manila, Silka introduced a product that redefines skincare and environmental responsibility. Silka Premium Body Wash is the first in the Philippines and Asia-Pacific to feature Quali E , an innovative Vitamin E ingredient made using renewable energy from wood chips.

This sustainable process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 57 percent, making each use an act of care for the environment. Since September 2023, Silka Premium Body Wash has been helping reduce CO2 emissions, equivalent to what trees would absorb over the next 10 years. Every use supports a cleaner planet while keeping your skin nourished, soft, and radiant.At the event, Jane Co, VP for Marketing at Cosmetique Asia Corp., emphasized Silka's commitment to sustainability, while Joreen Tan, marketing manager of DSM-Firmenich APAC, discussed how Quali E contributes to lowering carbon emissions. Silka Premium Body Wash, enriched with papaya enzymes and Quali E, offers up to 48 hours of moisturization and a long-lasting fragrance. Available in various sizes, including a 450-ml refill pouch for reduced plastic waste. Shop now at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, or TikTok, and follow Silka on social media for updates





