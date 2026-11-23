DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said operations continue to locate and arrest high-profile fugitives Zaldy Co, Senator Bato dela Rosa, Charlie Ang and Gerald Bantag, hoping for results before the year ends. Authorities have issued warrants and rewards in several cases.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Monday that operations continue to locate and arrest high-profile fugitives, expressing hope for developments before the end of the year.

Well, we're at it. The operations continue. Makakaasa kayo that good results will come soon, Remulla told reporters in an ambush interview when asked for updates on efforts to track down the fugitives. Asked whether authorities could make progress before the year ends, Remulla replied, Sana.

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High Profile Fugitives Remain At Large

Among the high-profile fugitives being pursued are former lawmaker Zaldy Co, Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, businessman Charlie Atong Ang, and former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag. The Philippine National Police has said that about 300,000 wanted persons, including Bato, Zaldy Co, Bantag and Atong Ang, remain at large. The National Bureau of Investigation has obtained specific details on the whereabouts of Senator dela Rosa, while information gathering against Bantag continues.

Co and several former Department of Public Works and Highways officials were charged over alleged irregularities in a P289-million road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. Senator dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court in connection with the crimes against humanity case stemming from former president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

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The senator, who served as Philippine National Police chief during Duterte's term as president, is also accused in connection with the missing sabungeros case, where a P50-million reward has been offered. Arrest warrants have been issued against Ang and other accused over multiple counts of kidnapping with homicide and kidnapping and serious illegal detention. Bantag is wanted in connection with the death of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the October 2022 killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Specific Charges Against Bantag And Ang

A Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court ordered Bantag's arrest in April 2023. Authorities have continued their pursuit of the four fugitives, with Remulla saying the government expects good results soon.