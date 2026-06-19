Significant Tribute to Dr. Jose Rizal Unveiled in Bologna, Italy

A significant tribute to Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was recently unveiled in Bologna, Italy, with the inauguration of the Giardino Jose Rizal (Jose Rizal Garden). The garden serves as a symbol of friendship between the Filipino and Italian communities and as recognition of a hero deeply revered by Filipinos around the world.

BOLOGNA , Italy – A significant tribute to Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was recently unveiled in Bologna , Italy , with the inauguration of the Giardino Jose Rizal (Jose Rizal Garden), a symbol of friendship, cultural understanding, and recognition of the Filipino community’s contributions in Italy .

The garden, a gift from the Comune di Bologna and the Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno, is located between Via Nullo Baldini and Via Achille Grandi, near the office of the Federation of Filipino Associations in Bologna (FEDFAB) at Treno della Barca. Ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Assessore Simone Borsari, Philippine Consul General Jim Tito San Agustin, President of the Consiglio di Quartiere Elena Gaggioli, and Atty. Simone Basso, marking the official inauguration of the Giardino Jose Rizal in Bologna.

The initiative began in 2024 when Gabriele Perri, a Councilor of the Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno, proposed to then-FEDFAB President Mercedita De Jesus the idea of dedicating a public garden to Dr. Jose Rizal. The proposal was subsequently submitted to the Quartiere and the Comune di Bologna and received approval after several months. A site close to the FEDFAB office was eventually selected.

According to community leaders, the dedication of the garden serves as a symbol of friendship between the Filipino and Italian communities and as recognition of a hero deeply revered by Filipinos around the world. The recognition is viewed as an affirmation of the important presence and contributions of Filipino migrant workers and families in Bologna. It also highlights Rizal’s enduring legacy as a patriot, intellectual, physician, writer, artist, and advocate of peaceful reform.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the current FEDFAB leadership headed by Julito Garcia and Virgilio Cesario, together with former president Mercedita De Jesus, leaders and members of various Filipino organizations, and members of the Filipino community. Representing the Philippine government was Consul General Jim Tito San Agustin, accompanied by his wife, Yvette San Agustin. Also present was Rev. Fr.

Valentino Pinlac. Among the Italian officials and guests who attended were Assessore Simone Borsari, Elena Gaggioli, President of the Consiglio di Quartiere, Consiglieri Gabriele Perri and Gerardo Solimine of Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno, Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano, and Atty. Simone Basso, candidate for the position of Honorary Consul in the Emilia-Romagna Region. The ceremony featured a short program that included an opening prayer led by Fr.

Valentino Pinlac, followed by messages from Consul General San Agustin and Italian dignitaries. The official unveiling of the marker bearing the name “Giardino Jose Rizal” followed, along with a tribute to Rizal through an artwork created by Mercedita De Jesus. A fellowship gathering hosted by FEDFAB concluded the event. Italian guests expressed admiration for Rizal’s achievements and extraordinary talents, citing his contributions as a doctor, writer, painter, sculptor, and visionary leader.

As an additional gesture of respect, Consigliere Gerardo Solimine presented a bronze-engraved image of Rizal. Community leaders emphasized that the garden represents more than a physical landmark. It stands as a testament to the successful integration of Filipinos into Italian society and serves as a lasting reminder of the values Rizal championed — education, patriotism, civic responsibility, and human dignity. For future generations, the garden is expected to inspire curiosity and learning.

Every visitor who encounters the “Giardino Jose Rizal” sign may be encouraged to discover who Rizal was and why his life and ideals continue to resonate far beyond the Philippines. As a lasting symbol of mutual respect and cultural exchange, the Jose Rizal Garden is expected to further strengthen the friendship between the Philippines and Italy, ensuring that Rizal’s legacy remains alive in the hearts of both Filipinos and Italians for generations to come





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Bologna Italy Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine Giardino Jose Rizal Dr. Jose Rizal Federation Of Filipino Associations In Bologna Italian Local Officials Consiglio Di Quartiere Comune Di Bologna Quartiere Borgo Panigale-Reno Italian Dignitaries Consiglieri Gabriele Perri And Gerardo Solimin Prof. Giovanni Primo Quagliano Atty. Simone Basso Consigliere Gerardo Solimine

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