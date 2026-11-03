Shopee Reports Affiliate Traffic Growth Driven by Creator Partnerships

Shopee reveals affiliate-driven sales and traffic grew more than 1.5 times as brands leverage creator content for direct consumer engagement.

Shopee announced on Tuesday that its affiliate program generated a significant surge in commercial activity, with affiliate-driven traffic and sales increasing by more than 1.5 times. This substantial growth underscores the critical importance of creator-led content in modern e-commerce strategies. The platform highlighted how product demonstrations and strategic partnerships with digital influencers are effectively attracting shoppers and converting views into purchases.

Affiliate Program Mechanics and Brand Success

The Shopee affiliate ecosystem operates by connecting sellers directly with content creators who introduce and demonstrate products to their specific audiences. This mechanism allows brands to leverage the trust and reach of individual influencers rather than relying solely on traditional advertising channels. For example, the beauty brand Herah utilized this system to boost sales after an affiliate demonstrated how to use one of its products effectively.

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Herah employed the platform to identify high-performing creators, track their performance metrics, and determine which types of content resonated most with consumers. The success of these initial campaigns prompted the company to establish a dedicated internal team specifically focused on managing creator partnerships. Ryan Uy, Chief Executive of Herah, emphasized the unique value of this approach, noting that when influencers recommend products to their friends, family, and followers, they are personally staking their reputation behind the item.

Data-Driven Strategies from Hyperbrands and B Coffee

Hyperbrands, the entity responsible for managing pet-care brands Dentalight and Moochie, adopted a data-centric approach to its influencer marketing. The company utilized Shopee's performance data to rigorously test different creator content styles, identifying exactly what elements encouraged shoppers to buy. Luis Gan, Chief Executive of Hyperbrands, stated that creators bring fresh ideas that encourage the company to keep experimenting, even after it finds an effective approach.

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B Coffee also benefited from this model, using creator content to streamline the journey from product discovery to final purchase. Shoppers were able to buy directly after viewing a product demonstration, reducing friction in the buying process. To facilitate these connections, B Coffee participated in Shopee's KOLLAB initiative, which serves as a bridge between brands and potential influencer partners.

KOLLAB Events and Support for SMEs

Shopee has hosted more than 30 KOLLAB events this year, bringing together over 100 brands, and more than 500 creators and affiliates. These events are designed to foster collaboration and help businesses find suitable creators who align with their target demographics. Jack Ng, head of commercial at Shopee Philippines, explained that the affiliate program and KOLLAB initiatives help micro, small and medium enterprises find suitable creators and translate content into sales.

Ng further noted that limited marketing resources can often prevent small businesses with good products from reaching potential customers. The affiliate program offers another way to expand their customer base through content tailored to relevant audiences. He added that Shopee will keep investing to make these opportunities accessible to more businesses and creators across the country.