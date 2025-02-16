Shohei Ohtani Throws First Bullpen Session Since Surgery, Eyes MLB Return

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws his first official bullpen session since undergoing elbow and shoulder surgeries, signaling his progress towards a return to the mound. While he won't pitch in preseason games or the season opener, Ohtani is expected to be ready for both hitting and pitching sometime in the 2024 season.

Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani took another significant step towards a comeback on the pitching mound on Saturday, throwing his first official bullpen session at the Los Angeles Dodgers spring training in Arizona. Ohtani, who sat out the entire 2023 season due to elbow ligament surgery in September and a subsequent left shoulder surgery in November, is anticipated to return to both pitching and hitting for the Dodgers this season.

\The Dodgers, however, don't anticipate Ohtani pitching in any preseason Major League Baseball games and manager Dave Roberts has stated that he won't be taking the mound when the Dodgers open the regular season in Japan. Roberts has hinted, though, that Ohtani could face live hitters sometime in March and potentially join the team's rotation by May. 'The ball was coming out really good,' Roberts remarked on Ohtani's delivery from the mound. 'I think he seemed pretty pleased with it. The command was good, the ball was coming out good. Really positive day for Shohei.' \Ohtani will continue to be a cornerstone of the Dodgers' batting lineup as he gradually increases the intensity of his pitches and his pitch and inning counts during training and likely simulated games. Ohtani, who was known for his two-way prowess as both a hitter and pitcher throughout most of his first six seasons in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels, signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million free agent deal with the Dodgers in December 2023, the most lucrative contract in US sports history. Even though he didn't pitch last season, he was awarded the National League Most Valuable Player title after an unprecedented 2022 campaign where he became the first player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SHOEHI OHTANI DODGERS MLB RETURN BULLPEN SESSION

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shohei Ohtani Set to Return as Both Pitcher and Hitter for DodgersShohei Ohtani, the star Japanese player, is making a comeback as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers after undergoing elbow surgery last year.

Read more »

Ohtani closer to return to mound, expects to throw first bullpenGLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani plans to throw his first bullpen this weekend as he aims to return to the mound from a one-season pitching layoff caused by elbow surgery. The reigning National League MVP hasn't pitched in a big league game since Aug.

Read more »

Rubio Sworn In as First Trump Cabinet Nominee, Vows 'America First' Foreign PolicyUS Senator Marco Rubio from Florida has been sworn in as Secretary of State, marking him as the first member of President Donald Trump's cabinet to assume office. Rubio, a Republican known for his hawkish stance on China and strong support for Israel, emphasized that American interests will be prioritized in US foreign policy under Trump. He pledged to promote peace 'through strength' and uphold US values.

Read more »

Vance offers an ‘America First’ argument on AI deregulation in his first foreign policy speechPARIS—In his first big moment on the world stage, Vice President JD Vance delivered an unmistakable message: the United States under the 47th president has room for you on the Trump train—but it also has no problem leaving you behind.

Read more »

Ohtani donates $500,000 to LA firefighters, victimsLOS ANGELES—Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and animals forced to flee the deadly wildfires around the region. Ohtani announced his intention on Instagram, with LA Strong in white lettering against a black background.

Read more »

Ex-Interpreter Impersonated Ohtani to Steal $17 MillionIppei Mizuhara, former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, impersonated him in a bank call to transfer $200,000 for a purported car loan. Prosecutors are using the recording to support a nearly five-year prison sentence for Mizuhara, who pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani.

Read more »