Sherwin Gatchalian Pushes Comprehensive School Safety Act After Metro Manila Bomb Threats

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian urges stronger community-police coordination and cites the Comprehensive School Safety Act following recent bomb threats at University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University in Metro Manila.

Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian has formally advocated for enhanced collaboration between educational institutions and law enforcement agencies in response to escalating security threats within Metro Manila. This urgent call for action follows a series of bomb threats directed at major universities, prompting immediate evacuations and shifts to remote learning for thousands of students. The legislative leader emphasized that strengthening community participation in school security is essential to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of learners.

Senate Bill No. 2426 Framework Details

The Comprehensive School Safety Act, identified as Senate Bill No. 2426, establishes a permanent and nationwide framework designed to protect students, teachers, and school personnel from physical violence, natural disasters, and health emergencies. Co-sponsored by Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian, this legislation mandates a structured approach to safety that goes beyond temporary measures. The bill requires the Department of Education to work in tandem with local government units and the Philippine National Police to create and maintain these safety protocols.

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Under the proposed law, the Philippine National Police will be responsible for maintaining campus security operations. Simultaneously, local government units will implement specific school safety programs to support these efforts. The framework also requires these entities to regularly update safety plans, ensuring that protection measures remain current and effective against evolving threats.

Recent Incidents at University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle

The push for legislative action comes directly after a spike in bomb threats targeting educational institutions in the National Capital Region. On October 23, bomb threat letters were discovered inside the women's restrooms at the University of Santo Tomas. This discovery forced the prestigious university to immediately shift its operations to remote learning to ensure the safety of its community. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of large educational campuses to covert threats.

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Just three days later, on October 26, De La Salle University faced a similar crisis. The Manila campus received a bomb threat via email, leading to a full evacuation of the facility. These consecutive events at two of the most prominent universities in Metro Manila underscored the urgency of the situation and prompted the National Capital Region Police Office to increase public awareness campaigns regarding school safety.

Gatchalian Statement and Community Coordination

Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian addressed these growing concerns in a formal statement, stressing the importance of integrating community efforts with police authority. He noted that amidst various threats to school safety, bolstering security requires the active participation of the communities surrounding educational institutions. His comments were made in Filipino, reflecting his commitment to communicating directly with local stakeholders and parents.

The Senate President pointed to the Comprehensive School Safety Act as the primary mechanism to achieve this strengthened coordination. He argued that a unified framework is necessary to handle the complex security challenges faced by schools today. By approving this bill, the Senate aims to provide a clear mandate for cooperation between different government agencies and private educational entities.

Broader Impact on School Security Protocols

The implementation of Senate Bill No. 2426 would fundamentally change how school security is managed across the Philippines. Instead of relying on ad-hoc responses to individual threats, schools would operate under a standardized national framework. This approach ensures that every educational institution, regardless of location, adheres to specific safety standards set by the Department of Education, local government units, and the Philippine National Police.

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For parents and students, this legislation promises greater transparency and consistency in safety procedures. The requirement for regular updates to safety frameworks means that protocols will adapt to new types of threats, such as the email and letter-based bomb threats recently seen in Metro Manila. The collaboration between law enforcement and local governments aims to create a more resilient security network that can respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

The timing of Gatchalian's statement, following the deployments of police officers to schools like Fortune High School in Marikina City after the June 22 shooting in Tacloban City, highlights a broader trend of increased security measures in educational settings. As the legislative process moves forward, the focus remains on creating a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to school safety that prioritizes the well-being of every member of the school community.