Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort Retains Michelin Selected Status and DOT Five-Star Rating

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, part of Marriott International, retained its Michelin Selected hotel status in 2026 and its DIP Nikkei restaurant earned Michelin Guide recognition in 2026 and 2027. The resort also received a five-star rating from the Department of Tourism in May 2026.

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, part of Marriott International, has retained its Michelin Selected hotel status in 2026, following its inaugural selection in 2025. Its signature restaurant, DIP Nikkei, earned Michelin Guide recognition in both 2026 and 2027.

The resort also received a five-star rating from the Department of Tourism (DOT) in May 2026. Independent Michelin Guide inspectors evaluate hotels anonymously, identifying properties that offer a distinctive sense of place and a well-rounded guest experience. These recognitions reinforce the resort's position as a destination for distinctive stays and culinary discovery in Mactan. The resort's standing in Cebu's hospitality and dining scene continues to grow.

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DIP Nikkei Earns Michelin Recognition

Representing DIP Nikkei at the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 awarding ceremony on Oct. 29 at the Manila Marriott was Chef de Cuisine Rodrigo Serrano. The restaurant brings Peruvian Nikkei cuisine to Mactan, blending Japanese culinary influences with Peruvian flavors. It is a key part of the resort's dining identity. The resort's dining options also include 5 Cien, Buhi Cave Bar and Sa Sitio Bakery & Bar.

Beyond dining and accommodation, facilities include infinity pools, children's and teens' clubs, watersports, a six-room spa and a marine sanctuary. Guests can participate in sustainability activities such as coral planting and fish house-making. Located along the shores of Punta Engaño, the resort combines contemporary coastal design with the warmth of Filipino hospitality. Its 261 rooms and suites offer a beachfront retreat for guests seeking rest and reconnection.

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It is an inviting choice for couples planning a relaxing getaway and families looking for a premium, family-friendly resort experience in Cebu. For business and social events, the property offers MICE facilities and flexible venues for corporate gatherings, weddings and celebrations. With accommodation, recreation, wellness, dining and event facilities in one beachfront destination, the resort brings together relaxation, discovery and meaningful experiences for every occasion. Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort continues to distinguish itself in Cebu's hospitality and dining scene.

Facilities Support Leisure and Business

From five-star hospitality to Michelin Guide recognitions, it remains a standout destination in Mactan. Its combination of beachfront relaxation, culinary discovery and distinctive hospitality defines its appeal. The resort's Michelin Selected hotel status in 2026 and DIP Nikkei's Michelin Guide recognition in 2026 and 2027 highlight its consistent quality. The DOT five-star rating in May 2026 further affirms its standing.

These achievements reflect its commitment to providing a well-rounded guest experience. With its range of amenities and services, the resort caters to leisure travelers, couples, families and business guests. The marine sanctuary and sustainability activities add an educational and environmental dimension to stays. The six-room spa offers wellness and relaxation.

The property's MICE facilities and flexible venues support corporate gatherings, weddings and celebrations. Its beachfront location along Punta Engaño provides a scenic backdrop for events. The resort integrates accommodation, recreation, wellness, dining and event facilities in one destination. Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is part of Marriott International's global portfolio of hotel brands.

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Its continued recognition by Michelin Guide and the Department of Tourism underscores its position in Cebu's hospitality landscape. The resort remains a top choice for distinctive stays and culinary discovery in Mactan.