Shell Pilipinas and Chemrez announce a partnership to build a biodiesel plant in Batangas, boosting domestic capacity and supporting the local coconut sector starting 2027.

Shell Pilipinas Corp. and Chemrez Technologies have officially announced a strategic partnership to expand the Philippines' domestic biodiesel manufacturing capabilities. The joint venture involves the construction and operation of a new production facility located in Batangas, aimed at strengthening the national fuel supply chain. This development marks a significant step in the country's efforts to increase self-reliance in energy production and support the agricultural sector.

Facility Location and Timeline Details

Chemrez Technologies, operating as a subsidiary of D&L Industries Inc., will lead the construction and subsequent operation of the new facility. The plant will be situated on a 1.7-hectare site within the Tabangao complex. This location is strategically chosen as it also hosts the Shell Import Facility Tabango, known as SHIFT, allowing for integrated logistics. The companies have set a target date for the groundbreaking ceremony in the first quarter of 2027, signaling a clear timeline for the project's commencement.

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Logistics Synergies and Operational Strategy

The proximity of the new biodiesel plant to the existing SHIFT facility is designed to provide substantial supply options and logistical efficiencies. Shell Pilipinas Corp. president and chief executive officer Lorelie Quiambao Osial emphasized that such partnerships leverage the strengths of their combined network. She stated that the collaboration creates practical efficiencies and ensures the delivery of products to customers when and where they are needed. The arrangement is intended to strengthen the supply network around Tabangao while enabling more efficient logistics and supply arrangements for both entities.

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Economic Impact on Agriculture and Energy

This project is expected to provide significant support to the Philippine biofuels industry and the local coconut sector. Coconut oil will serve as the primary feedstock for the country's biodiesel program, directly linking the energy production to agricultural output. The additional production capacity aims to help the country respond to potential increases in biodiesel blending requirements. These requirements are subject to future government policy decisions and prevailing market conditions, making the facility a flexible asset for national energy security.

Corporate Structure and Market Reaction

Chemrez Technologies president and chief executive officer Dean Lao Jr. highlighted that the arrangement is non-exclusive. This structure provides each company the flexibility to pursue complementary growth initiatives independently. At the same time, the deal paves the way for deeper collaboration and a stronger relationship between the two parties. Market investors responded positively to the announcement, with Shell shares rising to P7.28, up 8 centavos from the previous close. Chemrez shares also gained value, trading up 4 centavos or 1.17% to P3.45, reflecting investor confidence in the strategic partnership.