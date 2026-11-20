PAGASA said the shear line and ITCZ will bring rains over parts of Luzon and Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon and rough seas are warned.

The shear line and the Intertropical Convergence Zone will bring rains over parts of Luzon and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its Saturday morning forecast.

The shear line is expected to bring more rains over parts of northeastern Luzon through the weekend before it weakens by Monday, the state weather bureau said Friday. In its 5 p.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line, formed by the interaction of the northeast monsoon or amihan and the easterlies, was bringing clouds and rain to central and eastern parts of Luzon.

Also read Pagasa warns of possible flooding in Cagayan, Isabela due to shear line

PAGASA Warns of Heavy Rain

Weather specialist John Manalo warned that rainfall in Cagayan and Isabela could reach at least 50 millimeters due to the shear line. Because of the shear line we mentioned earlier, we have a warning regarding the potential for rains that could possibly reach at least 50 mm here in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, Manalo said in Filipino and English.

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He said Aurora could also be affected from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon, before the shear line's influence weakens by Monday. In its Saturday morning forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Palawan. The Northeast Monsoon or Amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao. It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Other Weather Systems Across Philippines

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. The easterlies will continue to bring clouds and possible rain to parts of the Visayas, while the ITCZ will affect central and eastern Mindanao.

In contrast, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are expected to have fewer clouds and a lower chance of rain on Saturday compared to Friday. Metro Manila's temperature is forecast to range from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius. PAGASA also advised fishermen and other sea travelers to exercise caution along the seaboards of Northern Luzon, where waves could reach 3.7 meters, particularly posing risks to small sea vessels.

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Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected over Northern Luzon. No gale warning was in effect as of the 5 p.m. forecast. The state weather bureau added that extreme caution is forecast for the heat index in 60 areas on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.