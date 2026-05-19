SHDA Champions Synergy and Collaboration for Philippine Housing Progress as it Marks 56th Anniversary

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association of the Philippines (SHDA) celebrates its 56th year with a call for greater synergy among stakeholders to address the country's housing backlog of 3.7 million units.

The Philippines is currently grappling with a significant housing crisis, with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development ( DHSUD ) projecting a staggering shortage of 3.7 million housing units by the year 2028.

In response to this urgent national need, the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association of the Philippines (SHDA) is advocating for a more unified approach within the housing sector. To commemorate its long-standing leadership in the industry, SHDA will celebrate its 56th anniversary on May 20, 2026, at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The event is centered around the theme 'Synergy — Onward Together!

', serving as a rallying cry for housing developers, government agencies, and industry stakeholders to combine their efforts. According to Engr. Francis Richmond Z. Villegas, the Chairman of the Board of SHDA, the mission to provide affordable, sustainable, and accessible housing for every Filipino is an immense undertaking that cannot be achieved by any single entity acting in isolation.

He emphasized that despite the volatility of both global and local economic landscapes, the industry must remain steadfast in its goals and pursue collaborative growth to ensure that no Filipino is left without a decent place to live. The strategic timing of this milestone celebration highlights the pivotal role SHDA has played in shaping national housing policy over recent years.

The association has been deeply embedded in technical working groups led by the DHSUD, contributing critical expertise to the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. One of the primary focuses of this collaboration has been the streamlining of housing permits and licenses, a process often bogged down by bureaucracy. By providing essential industry insights to the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), SHDA helped facilitate the creation of a Joint Memorandum Circular designed to prune unnecessary regulatory hurdles.

Furthermore, the association has been instrumental in reviewing socialized housing price ceilings to ensure they remain realistic for developers while staying affordable for the marginalized. These achievements are not viewed as sudden victories but rather as the fruit of sustained engagement, encompassing numerous technical meetings, regional consultations, and transparent dialogues with government partners. Beyond administrative streamlining, SHDA has established itself as a powerful voice in the legislative arena.

The organization maintains an active presence in congressional hearings within both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ensuring that the perspectives of private developers are considered during the formulation of laws. This commitment to structural reform was most evident in SHDA's strong support for the institutionalization of the DHSUD through Republic Act No. 11201. With a membership of 350 organizations, SHDA has evolved into a cornerstone of the housing industry, bridging the gap between private enterprise and public service.

The association also extends its reach to the grassroots level through eight regional chapters. These chapters act as vital conduits for direct communication between local developers and key government bodies such as the Land Registration Authority (LRA) and the Pag-IBIG Fund, allowing for the resolution of region-specific bottlenecks in project financing and development. Looking toward the future, SHDA is not merely focusing on immediate targets but is investing in long-term strategic planning.

In partnership with the Center for Research and Communication of the University of Asia and the Pacific, the association is developing the Collaborative Housing Roadmap for 2025–2040. This visionary document aims to create a sustainable framework for urban development and housing delivery over the next fifteen years.

Additionally, SHDA continues to host the National Developers Convention, which is now in its 34th edition, remaining one of the most significant annual gatherings for stakeholders in the Philippine property sector. As part of the upcoming 56th-anniversary festivities, the association intends to honor the partner institutions that have remained loyal to its mission of public-private collaboration.

By continuing to advocate for open dialogue and inclusive participation, SHDA aims to solve the complex challenges of housing affordability and financing, ensuring a more stable and inclusive future for the Filipino people





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