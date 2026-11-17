The UAAP has suspended Ateneo forward Shawn Tuano for one game, preventing him from playing in the Blue Eagles' final matchup against UE. The penalty follows two separate unsportsmanlike foul incidents during the season against UST and FEU.

MANILA, Philippines -- Shawn Tuano will not be available for the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles when they face the UE Red Warriors for their final UAAP Season 89 men's basketball game.

The matchup is scheduled for November 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena. This news follows the official announcement from the UAAP on Tuesday, which confirmed a one-game suspension for the 6-foot-2 forward. The suspension was handed down due to the accumulation of two unsportsmanlike fouls throughout the tournament. Tuano reached his limit for unsportsmanlike fouls during Ateneo's contest against the University of Santo Tomas.

Also read DLSU Defeats Adamson 84-69 in UAAP Season 89 Men's Basketball Showdown

Incident During UST Game

This game took place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on November 15, marking a pivotal moment in his season. The specific incident occurred in the closing moments of the game. With 21.6 seconds remaining, Ateneo's Jared Bahay committed an intentional foul on UST's Collins Akowe. In the aftermath, Tuano pushed Akowe, causing the Tigers center to fall to the floor.

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The UAAP Commissioner's Office reviewed the action and deemed the push as completely uncalled for and unnecessary. Officials noted that Akowe did not do anything to provoke the action, making the physical contact unjustified under league rules. Following the foul by Ateneo's Jared Bahay on UST's Collins Akowe, Tuano forcefully pushed Akowe, causing the latter to fall to the floor.

The push was deemed completely uncalled for and unnecessary, as Akowe was not doing anything to provoke the contact, the Commissioner's Office stated. Tuano attempted to defend his actions by claiming he was simply protecting Bahay after Akowe warded him off. Despite this explanation, the league stood by its initial assessment of the incident. The Blue Eagles ultimately yielded to the Growling Tigers with a final score of 84-89.

First Unsportsmanlike Foul

This loss officially took them out of Final Four contention, ending their campaign with a 5-8 slate for the season. Tuano had previously incurred his first unsportsmanlike foul on October 10. This occurred during the Blue Eagles' game against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. At the 4:06 mark of the third quarter, Tuano jumped to challenge a shot by FEU's Mohamed Konateh but missed the ball.

He ended up striking Konateh in the face with his right hand. The incident was initially called a personal foul by the game officials.

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However, it was upgraded to an unsportsmanlike foul following a review by the UAAP office. The review board determined that the contact was deemed excessive and hard.

Consequently, the UAAP Basketball Commissioner's Office slapped a one-game suspension on Ateneo de Manila University's Shawn Tuano after accumulating two unsportsmanlike fouls in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament. The latest one came last Sunday during the Blue Eagles' game against the University of Santo Tomas. Both incidents contributed to the final decision to sideline Tuano for the season finale.