Sharp Rise in Obesity Among Filipinos Alarms Health Experts

FNRI data reveals obesity prevalence among Filipino adults jumped to 44.5% in 2025, with women, urban dwellers, and wealthier groups most affected. Experts warn of a malnutrition crisis shifting toward overnutrition and call for education and policy changes.

The Food and Nutrition Research Institute ( FNRI ) under the Department of Science and Technology ( DOST ) has released alarming data showing a sharp rise in obesity among Filipinos .

According to their 2025 findings, 44.5% of adults aged 20 to 59 were obese, up from 39.8% in 2023. The prevalence is higher among women at 50.1%, urban residents at 48.3%, and those in the richest wealth quintile at 57.8%. Regionally, the National Capital Region leads at 52.7%, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region at 50.6% and Central Luzon at 49.6%. These statistics underscore a growing malnutrition crisis, with overnutrition rapidly rivaling long-standing undernutrition issues.

The shift is evident as chronic energy deficiency among those 20 and above dropped from 13.9% in 1993 to 7.2% in 2025, while combined overweight and obesity surged from 16.6% to 43.1% over the same period. The trend begins early in life, with 3.8% of children 0-59 months overweight-for-height, 8.6% of 5-10 year olds overweight or obese, and 15.6% of adolescents 10-19 affected. Experts point to multiple interconnected factors driving this epidemic. Dr. Ma.

Lilibeth Dasco of DOST-FNRI highlights the proliferation of fast-food chains and sedentary lifestyles fueled by gadget use. Data confirms a rise in physically inactive adolescents from 75.5% in 2023 to 77.5% in 2025, despite youth needing at least 60 minutes of daily moderate-to-vigorous activity. Dr. Eva Goyena clarifies that overconsumption often reflects a poor diet-high in calories but lacking essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals-which can cause both stunting and overnutrition.

The food environment plays a crucial role; urban and wealthier populations have easy access to diverse, often unhealthy, affordable foods. However, obesity is creeping into rural areas too.

"It's the food environment that shapes our choices. Whatever's visible, easy to buy, and fits the budget gets purchased," Goyena explains. She advocates for nutrition education to guide families toward healthier selections regardless of socioeconomic status. Dr. Mildred Guirindola calls for legislative action to foster a healthier food landscape, noting over 20 pending bills in Congress.

The DOST supports front-of-pack warning labels as a key measure. Addressing the crisis requires a multi-sectoral approach: reviving physical education, promoting household activity, and policy reforms to make nutritious food accessible and affordable. Without urgent intervention, the rising tide of obesity threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system with noncommunicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, which can manifest as early as one's thirties





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Obesity Nutrition Filipinos FNRI DOST Overnutrition Malnutrition Public Health Noncommunicable Diseases Diet

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