Shakey's Pizza Forecasts Double-Digit Earnings Growth Amid Consumer Weakness

Maybank Investment Banking Group's research unit projects Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) will achieve 15% to 16% earnings growth this year, driven by new store openings and a potential recovery in discretionary spending. However, the target price was lowered due to recent consumer weakness.

A potential recovery in discretionary spending and purchasing power could propel Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. ( SPAVI ) to achieve 15% to 16% earnings growth this year, according to the research unit of Maybank Investment Banking Group. In a report released Wednesday, Maybank stated that this optimistic earnings growth projection is supported by a projected 176 net new store additions and a stable 2% same-store sales growth (SSG) assumption.

The report also factored in a flat gross profit margin of 22.9% for 2025 and an effective tax rate of 15%.Maybank identified several key drivers for this year's growth, including the anticipated 2% SSSG, along with the substantial 176 new store openings. Cost savings initiatives and investments in people and infrastructure to support long-term revenue growth are also expected to contribute significantly. However, considering the recent consumer weakness, Maybank lowered SPAVI's target price to P10. This revised target price, according to Maybank, implies a 2025 price earnings ratio of 15.3x.The growth potential of Potato Corner, the flavored french fries brand now representing 30% of SPAVI's revenues, could become an even more substantial contributor to SPAVI's bottom line if the current rate of kiosk expansion continues. Since acquiring the brand in 2022, SPAVI has accelerated the expansion of Potato Corner kiosks by 49%, reaching 2,122 by the end of September 2024. Notably, 80% of system-wide sales originate from the domestic market. In 2024 alone, 300 new kiosks were opened in the Philippines and over 100 internationally, with a strategic focus on the domestic market, China, and Malaysia.On Friday, SPAVI shares dipped by a centavo, or 0.13%, closing at P7.94 each





