Shake Shack partners with Pop Mart to release a limited-edition Nyota collection in the Philippines and seven other regions, featuring weekly collectible toys bundled with meals.

Shake Shack has announced a strategic holiday partnership with Pop Mart, introducing a limited-edition collaboration centered on the popular character Nyota. This marketing initiative targets both food enthusiasts and toy collectors, leveraging the growing cultural influence of collectible design toys during the festive season. The promotion is currently active in the Philippines, where it offers exclusive merchandise alongside seasonal menu items.

Nyota Character And Menu Combo Details

Nyota is recognized for her gentle demeanor and appreciation for everyday simplicity, traits that align with the cozy aesthetic of the Shake Shack brand. To participate in this campaign, customers must purchase the designated Shake Shack x Pop Mart Nyota combo, which is priced at P1,250. This meal set is designed to provide a complete dining experience while serving as the gateway to the collectible aspect of the promotion.

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The culinary component of the combo is carefully curated to match the playful theme. It includes a classic ShackBurger and crinkle-cut fries, providing a substantial meal option. Complementing the savory items is an exclusive Nyota-inspired Sesame Caramel Shake, which adds a unique flavor profile to the standard menu offerings. The combination is available only while supplies last, creating a sense of urgency for early adopters.

Weekly Collectible Release Schedule

The core mechanism of the promotion relies on a weekly release structure that spans approximately five weeks. Collectors who buy the combo will receive one exclusive Nyota figure corresponding to the specific week of their purchase. There are five distinct Nyota designs in the collection, each tied to a specific timeframe from December 1 to January 4, 2027. This staggered rollout encourages repeat visits from dedicated fans hoping to complete their sets.

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The first design, titled Nyota Wishing Upon A ShackBurger, was made available from December 1 to December 7. The second design, Nyota And Her Crinkle Cut Crew, followed from December 8 to December 14. These initial releases set the tone for the campaign, highlighting the character interacting with specific menu items in whimsical scenarios.

Designs And Availability Windows

The third design, Shake Break With Nyota, was released from December 15 to December 21. This was followed by Gift-Wrapped Goodness By Nyota, available from December 22 to December 28. The final design in the series, Bag Full Of Cheer With Nyota, was distributed from December 29 to January 4, 2027. Each design requires a separate combo purchase, meaning a full collection requires five separate transactions.

Global Rollout And Market Expansion

While the campaign is prominently featured in the Philippines, its scope extends to several other international markets. Shake Shack and Pop Mart have coordinated this limited-time collaboration across China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Canada, Mexico, and the Middle East. This global approach underscores the international appeal of the Nyota character and the strategic alignment between the food brand and the toy manufacturer.

Images documenting the launch and the specific designs of the collectibles were provided by Hermes Joy Tunac for GMA News. These visual records highlight the physical attributes of the toys and the presentation of the food combos, serving as promotional material for the campaign. The collaboration represents a significant intersection of food service and pop culture merchandise, aiming to drive foot traffic and brand engagement during a critical retail period.