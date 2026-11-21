Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 40 as Thunder Rally Past Pelicans 126-120 in NBA Cup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-120 in NBA Cup play. Rookie Aday Mara added 22 points and 16 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter for a 126-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to improve to 2-1 in NBA Cup play.
Rookies Aday Mara and Jared McCain Boost Thunder
Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-point play with 34.8 seconds left gave Oklahoma City, which trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, a 124-116 lead. Rookie Aday Mara added 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and had 16 rebounds for the Thunder. Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz each scored 18 points for Oklahoma City, which is 8-5 since the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.Also readTennis world number one Zverev to defend himself against new lawsuit
Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears scored 22 points each for New Orleans, which fell to 0-3 in NBA Cup play. New Orleans fell behind 11-0 then outscored the Thunder 64-45 to lead 64-56 at halftime. Williamson led the Pelicans with 18 points but picked up his third foul with less than a minute to play when he sent Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor. The two-time league MVP was slow to get up, which quieted the home crowd.
He made both free throws to finish the half with 19 points. A 3-pointer by Herb Jones, his fourth of the game, gave New Orleans a 91-76 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. But Oklahoma City responded with a 16-7 run fueled by back-to-back baskets by Stirtz and a 3 by Gilgeous-Alexander to pull to within 98-92 to start the fourth.
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback
The Thunder pulled even at 102 on a 24-foot shot by McCain with 9:22 remaining and took a 108-102 lead on a basket by Isaiah Hartenstein. New Orleans trailed by one with just over three minutes remaining before Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer over Williamson to give Oklahoma City a 114-110 lead. The shot was the first of the fourth quarter for Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored seven more points the rest of the way to put the game away.
It was the fourth 40-point game of the season for Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The 7-foot-3 Mara had career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Oklahoma City was 53.3% from the field, its second-best shooting effort of the season. The Pelicans came into the game 25th in the league in 3-point shooting at 33.6% and last in the NBA in 3-point tries a game with 29.4.
The Pelicans hit a season-high 17 3-pointers and shot a season-best 43.6% from distance. The Thunder got a scare just before halftime when Gilgeous-Alexander briefly remained on the court after taking a hard hit from Williamson on a drive just before halftime, but he got up and stayed in the game to make two free throws. Up next, the Pelicans play at San Antonio on Saturday night.
This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.
Get an alert when there is news on SportsFollow Sports