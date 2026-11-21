Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-120 in NBA Cup play. Rookie Aday Mara added 22 points and 16 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter for a 126-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to improve to 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

Rookies Aday Mara and Jared McCain Boost Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-point play with 34.8 seconds left gave Oklahoma City, which trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, a 124-116 lead. Rookie Aday Mara added 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and had 16 rebounds for the Thunder. Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz each scored 18 points for Oklahoma City, which is 8-5 since the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

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Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears scored 22 points each for New Orleans, which fell to 0-3 in NBA Cup play. New Orleans fell behind 11-0 then outscored the Thunder 64-45 to lead 64-56 at halftime. Williamson led the Pelicans with 18 points but picked up his third foul with less than a minute to play when he sent Gilgeous-Alexander to the floor. The two-time league MVP was slow to get up, which quieted the home crowd.

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He made both free throws to finish the half with 19 points. A 3-pointer by Herb Jones, his fourth of the game, gave New Orleans a 91-76 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. But Oklahoma City responded with a 16-7 run fueled by back-to-back baskets by Stirtz and a 3 by Gilgeous-Alexander to pull to within 98-92 to start the fourth.

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback

The Thunder pulled even at 102 on a 24-foot shot by McCain with 9:22 remaining and took a 108-102 lead on a basket by Isaiah Hartenstein. New Orleans trailed by one with just over three minutes remaining before Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer over Williamson to give Oklahoma City a 114-110 lead. The shot was the first of the fourth quarter for Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored seven more points the rest of the way to put the game away.

It was the fourth 40-point game of the season for Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The 7-foot-3 Mara had career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Oklahoma City was 53.3% from the field, its second-best shooting effort of the season. The Pelicans came into the game 25th in the league in 3-point shooting at 33.6% and last in the NBA in 3-point tries a game with 29.4.

The Pelicans hit a season-high 17 3-pointers and shot a season-best 43.6% from distance. The Thunder got a scare just before halftime when Gilgeous-Alexander briefly remained on the court after taking a hard hit from Williamson on a drive just before halftime, but he got up and stayed in the game to make two free throws. Up next, the Pelicans play at San Antonio on Saturday night.