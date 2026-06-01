Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Describes 2025-26 Season as a Failure, Begins Offseason Early

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA Most Valuable Player, described the 2025-26 season as a failure after the Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. He begins his offseason earlier than expected.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander repeated as NBA Most Valuable Player and is the consensus best player in the sport with only three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets able to make a reasonable case.

But the Oklahoma City star described the 2025-26 season as a failure on Sunday, one day after the Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals to end their chance at winning consecutive NBA titles. The Spurs advance to play the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals while Gilgeous-Alexander begins his offseason earlier than expected.

"I failed at my goal," Gilgeous-Alexander said during his exit-day press conference. "I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve. But I learn the most about myself and make the greatest amount of increases in my career when I fail and don't get what I want. I look at this no different.

I didn't get where I wanted to go this season. There's a reason for that. Now I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokic Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals NBA Finals Victor Wembanyama Chet Holmgren Jalen Williams Offseason Failure Consensus Best Player Regular Season Postseason Game 7 Game 6 Series Impact Rhythm Attempts Opportunities Closing Out Outplayed 7-Foot-4 Right Calf Strain Left Hamstring Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder and Spurs Set for High-Stakes Game 7 in Western Conference FinalsShai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a decisive Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs, seeking a berth in the NBA Finals. The matchup features key narratives including Gilgeous-Alexander's past Game 7 success, Jalen Williams' injury absence, and Victor Wembanyama's rising impact for the Spurs. The game marks the first Western Conference Finals Game 7 since 2018.

Read more »

Russia-Philippines Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomacy with Business Forum and Cultural Ties in CebuThe Russian delegation, led by Ambassador Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Leo Tolstoy's bust in Cebu City on May 27, 2026, to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. Subsequently, the Cebu Business Forum on May 29, 2026, highlighted opportunities for enhanced economic, cultural, and spiritual ties between Russia and Cebu Province. Ambassador Pavlov announced Russia's intent to deepen spiritual connections by establishing a Russian Orthodox Church in Cebu, following a similar church in Bohol in 2025. Local officials emphasized building bridges for trade, investment, tourism, and infrastructure.

Read more »

Mandaue City reports 12% drop in firesSummary:Mandaue City fire incidents dropped 12 percent to 22 cases from January to May 2026, compared to 25 cases during the same period in 2025.Fire Chief Insp

Read more »

Skyro more than doubles PHL loan disbursements in 2025Skyro, a digital-first consumer finance platform, disbursed P15.8 billion (over $280 million) and doubled the number of loans issued in the Philippines in 2025.

Read more »