PDEA seizes P1.36 billion shabu from Laos at Manila port; Filipino arrested in Laos

Philippine authorities seized 200 kilograms of shabu worth P1.36 billion from a Laos-origin shipment at the Manila International Container Port on November 4, 2026.

Philippine authorities intercepted P1.36 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, in a shipment from Laos, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said. The illegal drugs were found on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Manila International Container Port in North Harbor, Manila.

The PDEA said the shipment contained 200 kilograms of shabu concealed in 200 vacuum-sealed plastic bags inside 50 cardboard boxes. The cargo had been left unclaimed for days before it was opened. The PDEA said it received intelligence from foreign counterparts in September 2026 about a suspected drug shipment bound for the Philippines. At a press conference, PDEA Deputy Director General for Operations Renato Gumban said the information was received on September 25 from Vietnam's Anti-Narcotics Police Department.

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International Drug Shipment Route

According to the PDEA, the shipment traveled from Laos to Haiphong in Vietnam before heading to Hong Kong. The container van was transferred to another vessel in Hong Kong before being shipped to the Philippines. On October 6, 2026, the container arrived at Manila North Harbor. Eight days later, it underwent X-ray examination, canine inspection, and testing using a Raman spectrometer.

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The PDEA said the tests yielded positive results for shabu. After the prescribed period lapsed without anyone claiming the shipment, the cargo underwent abandonment proceedings and was subsequently opened. This resulted in the discovery and confiscation of the illegal drugs, the PDEA said. The seizure comes amid heightened regional efforts against transnational drug trafficking, following the interception of 521 kilograms of shabu in Laos, the PDEA noted.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said the operation shows the importance of intelligence-sharing and coordination with international counterparts. This significant seizure demonstrates the importance of intelligence-sharing and close coordination with our international counterparts, Nerez said. Following the shabu seizure in Laos, this operation further highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation to prevent drug syndicates from exploiting international shipping routes to bring illegal drugs into our country, he added.

Regional Cooperation and Investigation

The PDEA said backtracking is being conducted to identify the consignee and other individuals behind the shipment. Those involved may face charges for importation of dangerous drugs under Section 4, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, or Republic Act 9165. PDEA also said two Filipinos are under investigation over a Philippine-bound shabu shipment seized in Laos.

On October 1, 2026, Laotian authorities arrested a Filipino national over a supposed P3.54-billion drug shipment bound for the Philippines via chartered flight. Former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament member Edrieza Nasser Rimbang allegedly funded the illegal drug smuggling operation, which was intercepted in Laos. Related reports earlier identified a Mindanao politician as having financed a plane to smuggle P3.5 billion worth of shabu from Laos, according to PDEA.