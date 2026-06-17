SexBomb Girls' Rochelle Pangilinan on Fan Connection, Tour Life and Acting Comeback

Rochelle Pangilinan of the SexBomb Girls discusses the powerful bond with fans during concerts, the group's shift to enjoying tours more, and her upcoming acting role in a new film.

SB19 's Stell Joins Rochelle Pangilinan in 'Baile' Performance at SexBomb Girls ConcertRochelle Pangilinian, a member of the iconic Filipino dance group SexBomb Girls, shared heartfelt insights about the group's enduring connection with their fans and their own evolution as performers.

In a recent interview, she described the electrifying atmosphere at their concerts where the audience sings and dances along from start to finish, knowing every song by heart.

'They all dance and sing together from the very start of the concert until the end. They know all the SexBomb songs. We can't help but feel like we're just playing together,' she explained. This deep mutual energy makes the experience profoundly moving for the group.

'Whether it's a small or large venue, when we hear our song being sung together like a national anthem, it truly brings us to tears,' she added. The group has also learned to balance their rigorous performance schedule with personal time, ensuring they enjoy their local and international tours. Rochelle reflected on how their approach differed in their younger years.

'Back in our youth, we didn't get to go out much. Before, when we arrived at a place, it would already be dark. You'd perform, then head home. So we didn't get to enjoy it like we do now,' she noted.

This shift highlights a more sustainable and fulfilling way to sustain a long entertainment career. Beyond the concert stage, Rochelle is gearing up for a return to acting, with a film slated for release later this year, as reported by Imperial. Specific details about the movie project remain under wraps. The SexBomb Girls, known for their high-energy dance routines and catchy OPM (Original Pilipino Music) hits, continue to be a staple in the Philippine entertainment industry.

Among the lineup's notable members are Jopay Paguia, Mia Pangyarihan, Aira Bermudez, Sunshine Garcia, Aifha Medina, Weng Ibarra, and several others who have contributed to the group's legacy over the decades. Their ability to reinvent themselves while maintaining their signature style has kept them relevant across generations. The recent collaboration with Stell from the popular boy band SB19 during the 'Baile' performance at their concert underscores their influence and the cross-generational appeal they hold in Filipino pop culture.

Fans eagerly anticipate both the upcoming film and future musical projects from this iconic group





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Sexbomb Girls Rochelle Pangilinan SB19 Stell Baile Performance Filipino Concert OPM Acting Comeback Imperial Report Jopay Paguia Mia Pangyarihan Aira Bermudez Sunshine Garcia Aifha Medina Weng Ibarra

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