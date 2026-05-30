Severe Tropical Storm Domeng Strengthens as It Moves Northwestward

PAGASA reports that Severe Tropical Storm Domeng is located 875 km east of Northern Luzon, with maximum winds of 100 km/h. It is expected to intensify into a typhoon but is unlikely to make landfall in the Philippines, though it will enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing strong winds and rough seas across many areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) reported in its 11 am advisory on Saturday that Severe Tropical Storm Domeng was last located 875 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

The storm carries maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness reaching up to 125 kilometers per hour, and a central pressure of 985 hPa. PAGASA noted that the hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals over Extreme Northern Luzon is less likely but not entirely ruled out, as the storm is expected to move generally northwestward until May 31 before recurving towards southern Japan.

According to the agency, Domeng is less likely to make landfall over the Philippines. It is forecast to intensify and may reach typhoon category by tonight or tomorrow morning while remaining over the Philippine Sea, after which it will steadily weaken but remain a typhoon throughout the rest of the forecast period. The Southwest Monsoon and the periphery of Domeng are expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over several areas in the coming days.

On Saturday, affected areas include most of Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental. On Sunday, similar conditions are expected over most of Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

These gusty winds may cause disruptions to daily activities, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas. PAGASA also warned of rough sea conditions, with wave heights reaching up to 3.5 meters over the eastern seaboard of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and up to 3.0 meters over the remaining seaboards of Batanes, the northern seaboard of Babuyan Islands, and the eastern seaboard of Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora.

Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially those who are inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels. The public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices are urged to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Residents in affected areas should monitor updates from PAGASA and local authorities, secure loose objects, and prepare for possible power outages, flooding, and landslides.

As the storm continues to develop, vigilance remains crucial to ensure safety during this weather event





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Domeng Severe Tropical Storm PAGASA Philippines Monsoon

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