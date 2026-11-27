A powerful Nor'easter storm forced the first postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in its 100-year history, knocked out power to more than 400,000 customers and disrupted holiday travel along the US East Coast.

A powerful Nor'easter storm lashed the US East Coast on Thursday, forcing the first postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in its 100-year history, knocking out power to more than 400,000 customers and disrupting holiday travel for millions of people.

Macy Parade Postponed Due To Storm

The 100th edition of the iconic parade, which sees brightly colored balloons travel some 2.5 miles through the heart of Manhattan to Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, was moved from Thursday to Saturday. Macy's told AFP in a statement that the decision was made with the city out of an abundance of caution due to severe weather.

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Macy's parade executive producer Will Coss said: While we are heartbroken that our parade was postponed, the safety of our partners, the safety of our participants -- and spectators -- is and always will be our top priority. The date change has prompted questions about the thousands of parade participants, including musicians and technical staff, who had made arrangements for a Thursday parade.

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Power Outages Disrupt East Coast

Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, the company said. Power outages were affecting more than 400,000 people across a number of states including Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outage data. Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses had no power in Virginia and another 177,000 in Maryland as of 2:26 p.m. ET, the site showed.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina each had tens of thousands of utility customers without electricity. Utilities and state officials had warned that the combination of strong onshore winds and rain could cause widespread power disruptions. Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service.

New York City Emergency Management reported winds intensified on Thursday afternoon, reaching 56 mph at LaGuardia Airport. The NWS said strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast. The storm also disrupted holiday air travel, with more than 400 US flights canceled and some 1,600 delayed by early Thursday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit. The National Weather Service said: A powerful coastal storm will continue to bring severe impacts to the region through today into this evening due to damaging high winds accompanied by heavy rainfall. The storm departs overnight into Friday.

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Officials Warn Of Severe Weather Risks

Governor Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, anticipating that the storm will bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and potentially prolonged power outages. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told a safety briefing: This will be a heavy storm. We are expecting sustained winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour. Winds will be strong enough to down tree limbs and power lines.

The city warned in a travel advisory that the worst of the storm will strike later Thursday when strong winds, heavy rain and the evening high tide will coincide. It is the first time in the event's history that it has been postponed. It was canceled for three years, 1942, 1943 and 1944, during World War II. Parade organizers would have been only too aware of the gusting winds that wrecked the parade back in 1997.

Volunteers struggled but failed to keep a tight rein on ropes that constantly threatened to slam into onlookers. The careening 18-foot figure of the Cat in the Hat toppled a lamppost, knocking one bystander unconscious. Another balloon, the purple dinosaur known to children as Barney, went out of control, prompting police armed with scissors to puncture and deflate the balloon.

Yet another casualty was the Pink Panther balloon, which blew up over 42nd Street, sending shreds of pink rubber confetti raining on bystanders.