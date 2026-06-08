Several Companies Issue Statements After Destructive Earthquake in General Santos City

Several companies that operate malls, hotels, and restaurants in General Santos City have issued advisories after a destructive earthquake. Jollibee Foods Corporation, Robinsons Malls, Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, and SM City General Santos are among the companies that have issued statements. The safety of their customers and employees remains their highest priority.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. COLLAPSE. A road is blocked near a collapsed building after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in General Santos City on June 8, 2026.

Billionaire Tony Tan Caktiong's Jollibee Foods Corporation issues a statement after videos of the partial collapse of one of its outlets in General Santos City go viral. Several companies that operate malls, hotels, and restaurants in General Santos City have issued advisories after a destructive earthquake. Jollibee Foods Corporation, Robinsons Malls, Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, and SM City General Santos are among the companies that have issued statements. The safety of their customers and employees remains their highest priority.

The Gokongwei Group's Robinsons Malls, Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, and Robinsons Land Corporation are conducting inspections in their properties in Mindanao. SM Foundation also launched Operation Tulong Express for cash donations to support families and communities affected by the earthquake. KCC Mall of Gensan and KCC Mall of Marbel also closed their establishments due to aftershocks and for inspections. Isagani de Castro Jr. is a senior desk editor at Rappler who has reported for various news outlets





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Earthquake General Santos City Jollibee Foods Corporation Robinsons Malls Robinsons Hotels & Resorts SM City General Santos SM Foundation Operation Tulong Express KCC Mall Of Gensan KCC Mall Of Marbel

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