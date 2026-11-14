Seventy OFWs Repatriated From Saudi Arabia Amid Middle East Tensions

The Department of Migrant Workers brings home seventy overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia, marking the 1,170th returnee under emergency evacuation efforts.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) successfully repatriated seventy overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 13, 2026. This latest batch arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Manila, continuing the ongoing evacuation of Filipino nationals from the Middle East region. The move comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, prompting the Philippine government to prioritize the safety and return of its citizens abroad.

DMW Coordinates Massive Repatriation Effort

The DMW reported that the total number of repatriated OFWs and their dependents has now reached 1,170. This significant number reflects the scale of the operation coordinated between the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The agencies have been working tirelessly to ensure the safe passage of workers who have been affected by the growing instability in the Middle East. Each returnee represents a family reconnecting with their loved ones after an extended period of displacement.

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Immediate Support Via UPLIFT Program

Upon their arrival, the seventy repatriated workers received immediate assistance through the government's Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Program. This initiative provides comprehensive support to Filipino households impacted by the conflict, ensuring they have the resources needed to restart their lives. The DMW stated that the workers were provided with medical care, financial aid, and transportation to their respective provinces. This holistic approach aims to address not just the immediate physical needs but also the long-term recovery of the returnees and their families.

Medical Aid From Manila Airport Authority

Adding to the support network, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) provided medical assistance to the arriving OFWs. This collaboration highlights the multi-agency effort to care for the health and well-being of the returnees from the moment they land. The presence of medical personnel at NAIA Terminal 3 ensured that any health concerns were addressed promptly upon disembarkation. Such coordination between government agencies is crucial in managing large-scale repatriation operations efficiently and with compassion.

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Ongoing Impact on Filipino Migrant Workers

The repatriation of 1,170 individuals underscores the vulnerability of overseas Filipino workers in conflict zones. The DMW continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely, ready to assist more workers as conditions evolve. The UPLIFT Program remains a key component of the government's response, offering a safety net for those who are forced to leave their jobs due to the conflict. This support system is vital for maintaining the dignity and economic stability of Filipino workers returning home.

Next Steps for Repatriated Workers

As the repatriation process continues, the focus remains on the seamless transition of workers back into their communities. The transportation aid provided under the UPLIFT Program ensures that workers can reach their provinces without financial strain. The DMW and OWWA are committed to providing continuous support to the 1,170 repatriated individuals and their families. This includes follow-up assistance to help them reintegrate into the local economy and access livelihood opportunities. The government's priority remains the protection and welfare of its overseas workforce amidst global uncertainties.