Seventh Worker Dies as Investigation Continues into Solar Plant Truck Crash in Labrador

Police confirm a seventh fatality among solar‑power plant workers after a truck lost control and fell down an embankment. Authorities, together with NBI agents, are probing mechanical faults and possible documentation lapses, while the company pledges assistance to affected families.

In a report aired on GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon on Thursday, CJ Torida relayed the grim update that the seventh victim of the recent industrial accident has died while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police Captain John Ramos, the officer in charge of the Labrador Police Station, confirmed the death, stating, "We now have seven confirmed fatalities, and there are still several patients in the hospital awaiting further assessment.

" The authorities announced that they will be conducting daily visits to the medical facilities where the injured have been admitted, not only to monitor their conditions but also to gather additional statements that could prove vital to the ongoing investigation. The victims were employees of a solar‑power plant project operating in the area.

According to Ramos, company representatives met with local officials on Wednesday and pledged assistance to the families of those who lost their lives and to the workers who remain hospitalized.

"The company said there is little we can do because it was an accident, but they also promised to help the families because they did not intend for this to happen," Ramos quoted the company spokesperson as saying. The police returned to the crash site on Thursday to carry out a more thorough forensic examination, accompanied by agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which will conduct a separate, parallel inquiry.

Ramos explained that the NBI will scrutinize a range of elements, including project documentation and possible lapses by individuals involved, particularly focusing on the role of a Chinese subcontractor present on the site.

"The mayor requested that the NBI be included because there are Chinese workers there, and they need to verify whether proper paperwork exists or if there were procedural gaps," Ramos added. While the precise cause of the accident remains undetermined, preliminary findings point to a mechanical failure of a truck that allegedly lost control and plunged down an embankment, triggering the fatal chain of events.

Police officials are still awaiting statements from the relatives of the deceased, who continue to mourn their loss. Investigators are urging families to come forward with any information that could aid the case, emphasizing that cooperation is essential for a comprehensive resolution. The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols at renewable‑energy installations, prompting calls for stricter oversight and stricter compliance with engineering standards to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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Solar Power Plant Truck Crash Mechanical Failure NBI Investigation Worker Fatalities

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